The Eau Claire City Council’s steps toward returning to in-person meetings and public attendance are welcome moves toward greater transparency. It’s a path the city needs to stay on.
Nothing is certain yet. This week’s discussions were a starting point. The council is still weighing whether to loosen social distancing measures and stay in its familiar location at City Hall or to seek out a larger space. This isn’t the first time a move has been considered. When City Hall was undergoing renovations a few years ago, the council decamped for the county’s board room.
It’s appropriate that the discussion take place now. The current authorization for virtual meetings expires Aug. 10. While it can be extended, the justification for doing so is weak if COVID numbers remain low. Such a move would, with some justification, be seen as a preference for limited engagement with the public rather than the presumptive openness to which Wisconsin cities usually adhere.
We disagree with Councilwoman Catherine Emmanuelle’s preference for making hybrid meetings the standard. The reality is that it is far easier for the public to monitor its elected officials when meetings are held in a single place, with in-person attendance, and on a predictable schedule. Convenience does not trump the public’s right to directly observe its government.
The need for transparency and openness is always present, but it becomes more pressing when major decisions loom. That is the case now, with the council moving to resume the search for a city manager. The city’s prior efforts fell well short of the requirements set forth by Wisconsin’s sunshine laws, and that cannot be allowed to happen again.
Wisconsin’s state code defines final candidates for a position like that of the city manager as “each applicant for a position who is seriously considered for appointment or whose name is certified for appointment and whose name is submitted for final consideration to an authority for appointment.” The definition is written by the state, not local governments, and it is clear that candidates who are being interviewed fit that definition.
Legal experts back up that argument. In 2004, the Wisconsin Attorney General’s office found that the Chippewa Falls school district’s failure to release the names of all the candidates it interviewed violated the law. Interviews, it concluded, are clear indicators that a candidate is being “seriously considered,” thus make the names of those interviewed public.
The council defied that standard late last year. It announced plans to interview people but refused to release the candidates’ names until it pared the list further. That wasn’t the most egregious violation. Earlier in 2020 the city refused to release the names of the two final candidates. There can be no reasonable argument that you aren’t seriously considering applicants when you’re down to the final two.
This isn’t just a question of convenience for the public or idle curiosity. The residents of Eau Claire have a clearly vested interest in knowing who is under consideration for the city’s top professional position. Speculative claims that candidates would not apply if their names became public knowledge do not supersede the public’s need for information when finalists are under consideration.
Government operates under fundamentally different rules from private employment. That’s what happens when paychecks are covered not by corporate profits but by tax dollars. When you accept a public paycheck, you also accept a certain level of public scrutiny. When you run for office, you agree to abide by the law in your official actions. When you fail to do so, your credibility is diminished.
This isn’t Watergate. It isn’t a governmental crime of staggering proportions. But the secrecy displayed by the council in its recent searches was wrong. It was wrong legally and it was wrong in terms of what elected officials owe those who entrusted them with their offices. As we said on this issue in December, openness is not negotiable. It is obligatory.
Given the council’s demonstrated propensity for secrecy in defiance of state law, a move toward welcoming the public back to meetings would be a welcome step in the right direction. It is a small step, but one the city’s leadership needs to take.