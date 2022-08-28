If everything goes right we’ll see something today that hasn’t been seen in a half-century. NASA plans to launch Artemis I, the launch of a system designed to land people on the moon in generations.
We’ve written about space exploration here before. The editorials in recent years have all been about remote missions. There’s no caretaker aboard the Webb telescope or mechanic on the ground with a probe on Mars. This, too, is a remote mission. It’s designed to test the systems to ensure when astronauts climb aboard everything is safe.
Well, as safe as being strapped to the top of a massive rocket ever is, anyway.
NASA is serious about this, but there’s still some room for fun. A mannequin dubbed Commander Moonikin Campos will be strapped in to the seat during this launch. Torsos named Helga and Zohar will be in the others.
The names may be a reflection of the childlike sense of wonder and awe that accompanies exploration, but it’s also an acknowledgement that space is dangerous territory. The commander’s name is in honor of Arturo Campos, whose skill helped bring the Apollo 13 mission back home in 1970.
The ambition of the Artemis program is staggering. The goal isn’t just to get to the moon. It’s to establish a long-term presence there, then head to Mars. That long-term presence will include a facility called Gateway, a way station in lunar orbit NASA says will be an important element of deeper human exploration.
To get there, NASA has the Space Launch System and the Orion spacecraft. The SLS provides 8.8 million pounds of thrust at liftoff and can send 59,000 pounds of payload on its way to the moon. While Orion might look a lot like those Apollo capsules, the technology has evolved. And it’s going to get quite a workout before it returns Oct. 10, slamming into Earth’s atmosphere at Mach 32.
The second mission, if everything goes as planned this time, will include people on board. But NASA says that won’t involve a landing. The purpose, again, is to test critical systems and ensure that everything is as ready as possible.
If all that goes well, we’ll soon see people on board, landing on another celestial body for only the seventh time in human history.
As with Webb, there are questions about cost, about whether this is the right use of our resources. And that’s fair. But where Webb’s cost is justified on the basis of its pure scientific results — the images and data are already rewriting the books — this is different.
Sure, the Artemis missions will develop new techniques and products that will eventually have an effect on life on Earth, but that’s no different from prior missions that were far less ambitious. We’ve been to the moon already, so that doesn’t break new ground. A trip to Mars would, but even optimistic projections put that out a number of years.
So, what justifies Artemis? We believe it’s literally in our nature to do something like this.
Exploration has always been a driving force for people. How else would humans have colonized every continent aside from Antarctica with handmade tools? Why would people have ventured into the arctic and the most remote islands in the Pacific if not for a drive to know what was there? Getting lost might explain a few people, but not the kind of populations we know settled virtually everywhere on our planet.
The drive to know, to see firsthand what lies beyond the horizon, is very human indeed. And Artemis is a bid to push that horizon back in a way we’ve never attempted before.
Space exploration has fueled competition and rivalry. But it has also been the cause of some of our best moments. During the depths of the Cold War, Apollo and Soyuz craft brought astronauts and cosmonauts together in peace, letting people have a moment of hope in a dark time. And everyone who had access to the news was, in 1970, hoping the Apollo 13 astronauts would beat the odds and return safely.
Space is where we face risks that go beyond what we cause for ourselves. It gives us to opportunity to be our best selves. And that’s why today’s planned launch is such a big deal.