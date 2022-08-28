If everything goes right we’ll see something today that hasn’t been seen in a half-century. NASA plans to launch Artemis I, the launch of a system designed to land people on the moon in generations.

We’ve written about space exploration here before. The editorials in recent years have all been about remote missions. There’s no caretaker aboard the Webb telescope or mechanic on the ground with a probe on Mars. This, too, is a remote mission. It’s designed to test the systems to ensure when astronauts climb aboard everything is safe.