Wisconsin deer have been on edge for a while. Archery and crossbow seasons for them opened up in September. Gun hunts for youth and disabled hunters have already run their course, too.
But this is the big one. The next nine days are what most Wisconsin residents think of as deer season. The gun season begins tomorrow and continues through Nov. 28.
We wish hunters luck. When hunting helps supplement a family’s food, either the hunter’s own or through donations, it’s a way of ensuring the activity gives back to the community. When hunters return to camps they have used for years, they re-establish bonds and relationships that make their lives richer. And, by culling a certain number of deer each year, hunters help keep the deer population in check. That benefits people by reducing opportunities for tick-borne illnesses to spread and keeping Bambi off our bumpers.
The past few years have varied considerably. The combined numbers dipped sharply in 2019 before rebounding last year, when the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said almost 340,000 deer were killed. Even with that, Wisconsin’s deer population is estimated at something north of 1.6 million.
While there are always those who object to hunting in any form, a properly run hunt is a useful tool for wildlife management. Hunting can play an important role in keeping Wisconsin’s natural spaces healthy, along with the animals that occupy those areas.
If there’s a single message for the upcoming hunt, it’s this: Be safe.
If you’re hunting, follow safety precautions. Above all, know what you’re aiming at and what may be behind the deer in your sights. Following basic gun safety rules when you’re in the field should be second nature to anyone who has much experience. Newcomers should place an extra emphasis on developing good habits. A little effort now can help keep you safe for years to come.
There was a reminder a week or two ago about avoiding ash trees for deer stands. The emerald ash borer continues to wreak havoc, and with leaves down it may not be obvious which trees have an infestation. The last thing a hunter needs is to have a stand in a tree that can’t support it.
For non-hunters, this might not be the best time to go for a hike in the woods. If you must, it’s a good idea to wear the same protective orange clothing hunters do. You want to be easily seen as a person, not mistaken for a deer making its way through the woods.
There has been considerable attention in recent weeks to concerns about chronic wasting disease. That ratcheted up a notch locally when an Eau Claire County deer farm saw one animal confirmed to have CWD. Officials in the DNR need an accurate picture of where the disease is present. If you hunt, please have the deer you take tested for CWD. It’s not required, but it will help. Everything they learn helps ensure hunting seasons in future years.
Remember that the DNR’s deer carcass processing center has moved. The Black Earth facility’s lease has come to an end. The DNR’s new facility at Poynette isn’t open to the public, but there are carcass disposal dumpsters and CWD sampling stations at multiple spots around Wisconsin.
Our state has a long history of hunting and outdoor activities, and for good reason. Wisconsin’s landscape isn’t like most states. The dells in the south and fields of central Wisconsin yield to the beginning of the north woods. We border Lake Superior in the north and Lake Michigan to the east, with rivers and streams to provide more opportunities. Wisconsin invites people to enjoy the outdoors in ways other states don’t, and residents have long accepted that invitation.
We hope everyone enjoys a safe and fun hunting season. There’s a lot to be gained from experiencing the woods and being in nature. That’s a view of life people don’t have nearly as often today as was common a couple generations ago, but one with deep roots for all of us.
Good luck, and stay safe.