The runners taking to Eau Claire streets this weekend will have enough of a challenge with the forecast. A high near 55 on Saturday with showers, maybe even a thunderstorm, aren’t exactly ideal running conditions. The National Weather Service sums up Sunday with one word: rain.
Don’t make their effort harder.
About 4,000 runners are expected to take part in the marathon, and it means people who venture downtown will need to pay more attention than usual. A 10K and 5K kick things off, and a kids’ afternoon run will all be part of the event on Saturday.
There’s more on Sunday. The marathon, marathon team relay and half marathon all take place that morning. It’s going to mean some street closures downtown, and a few on neighborhood streets early in the day.
Distance runners are their own breed in a lot of ways. Most of us are content to avoid running distances that can be measured in miles. The sheer effort required to push yourself through a long-distance race is more than what the majority of people are willing to put forth. Remember, it’s not just about race day. It’s about the weeks and months of training to make sure you’re in good enough shape to make the effort during the race.
The numbers for this year aren’t quite what they were pre-pandemic, though they compare nicely with what organizers saw last year. The fact this event is back on the spring calendar is also encouraging. The Eau Claire marathon went virtual in 2020. Last year it skipped to the fall. Getting the marathon back to its traditional season is a welcome step (or 50,000, give or take) back toward normalcy. And having a successful event this year is the surest way to get back to the numbers Eau Claire attracted before COVID turned the world upside down.
While people might think it would be hard to miss a marathon, stranger things have certainly happened. Drivers who don’t pay attention can find themselves in tricky moments. Al Pacino’s outburst in Midnight Cowboy, where he famously yelled “I’m walkin’ here!” at a cab driver, came about because the driver wandered onto an area closed for filming. And you wouldn’t think a movie crew would be easy to miss, either.
The marathon course both begins and ends downtown, and it shows off the city nicely. It crosses the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers eight times, and treks through UW-Eau Claire’s lower campus. Phoenix Park, where the race begins, is a remarkable example of a community reclaiming space many others would have allowed to be permanent blights.
And the race does draw people to Eau Claire. It’s a qualifier for the Boston Marathon, one of the best known marathons in the world. Some people will be pushing hard to qualify for that race. Others will probably be getting their first full marathon completed. Neither are accomplishments anyone would want to disrupt.
Eau Claire is fortunate to have a downtown district that can play host to both events like this and to a thriving business district. Think about how many cities in the Midwest struggle to hold on to a viable downtown district. Small and mid-sized cities have often seen their downtown areas wither, with both commerce and people heading elsewhere. While Eau Claire has room for improvement, the downtown area is a far cry from the deserted streets and storefronts seen in so many places.
If you’re not running, consider coming to cheer for those who are heading onto the course. They can use the support, and there’s always something about seeing a sporting event in person. We’d recommend bringing a raincoat or an umbrella, though. It does look like there will be plenty of rain coming in as well.
Be careful if you venture downtown this weekend. There will be plenty to see, but you might not be able to get there the way you usually do.