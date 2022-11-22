Tuesday marked the release of this year’s prep boys basketball preview. We’ve changed out approach in the past couple years to link the boys and girls previews, as well as the football preview earlier in the year, to the start of the seasons.
We’d like to wish all the area teams good luck in their competitions this year. Basketball is one of the most accessible sports, and virtually everyone has played a pickup game or two somewhere along the line. That goes a long way toward explaining its popularity and why people will haul themselves out of their cozy homes in a Wisconsin winter to watch people play.
Every season brings turnover in prep sports, but this one seems to be heavier than usual. It’s not just an issue of new players coming in and finding their places, but several teams have successors to longtime coaches taking to the sidelines as well.
A good coach matters in school sports, and it’s not just about the team’s record. A good coach is a mentor, a counselor and a guide. Players learn how to win with grace when their coach models that for them, and to lose with dignity when that happens. Sportsmanship doesn’t just happen, it’s learned. And there are few better positioned to teach that valuable lesson than the coaches.
The area’s football season bled over into more of the basketball season than it often does. Both Regis and Mondovi played in the last games of the year. Regis brought home the title, while Mondovi came up short. But we’d be remiss if we failed to congratulate both teams on their showings this past season.
That’s the way sports can be, though. Sure, some sports dominate their seasons, especially at the high school and college levels. But there’s almost always something going on. There’s almost always a storyline to watch and players to cheer. And that’s what keeps people coming back.
We’re thankful that we get to cover things like this on a routine basis. Covering sports is a challenge, especially for a small staff, but we always recognize that the coverage has the potential to be a genuine high point in a player’s career, even if it never progresses beyond the games in which the school’s name is on their chest.
You’ll hear the word thankful a lot this week. It’s that time of year, with Thanksgiving Day just hours away now. A look back at the history shows just how our nation has expressed its thankfulness.
While the image may be of Pilgrims, occasional days of thanksgiving date back well before that fabled 1621 celebration in Virginia. That one was a three-day harvest festival, probably sometime in late September. Groups in Florida and Texas also lay claim to the first thanksgiving on North American soil, celebrated by their own colonists.
In terms of the federal government, the first official thanksgiving wasn’t marked during the Civil War. It came earlier, with a proclamation by the Continental Congress in 1777. Any number of local and state proclamations followed before President Abraham Lincoln chose the last Thursday in November, 1863 as a national day of thanksgiving.
While the tradition of a Thanksgiving Day in November endured, it wasn’t until 1942 that Congress formally settled the date on the fourth Thursday of the month.
The fact that the holiday’s formal institution as a matter of law remains within living memory illustrates how rapidly some traditions take shape. When we gather with family and friends to mark Thanksgiving Day, we tap into something that seemingly dates back much further.
Sports can play the same trick sometimes. It can seem that the sight of students in the gym, playing basketball dates back to time immemorial. The game stretches back generations, that’s true, but it’s worth remembering that James Naismith only told his students to throw a ball at half-bushel peach baskets for the first time 131 years ago.
Good luck to the players and coaches this season. May your seasons be a reminder to us all of how valuable sports can be to communities.
Oh, and fans, please take it easy on the refs — they’re doing the best they can.