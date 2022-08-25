We’re pleased to see that it appears the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in Chippewa Falls will open again next year. It sure didn’t sound likely this past spring.
Back in May, Chippewa Falls officials said the full list of repairs and remodeling would come in at around $1 million. A completely new pool would cost four times that. And a council member called the pool a “money pit.” There seemed to be both a lack of money and a lack of will to keep the pool open.
When you dig into the numbers it’s easy to understand why that could be the case. Home pools aren’t exactly cheap. Scale that up to the size of a municipal pool, add in the cost of hiring lifeguards (an increasingly challenging task in itself), and the baseline expenses rise fast.
What we questioned is how the pool had gotten to the point the parks director could call it “run down” and “on life support.” Things don’t degrade to that point overnight.
John Jimenez sounds much different now. He said this week he thinks the city could make mostly minor repairs that could keep the pool going for another two or three summers, long enough to fully explore options. While a $70,000 price tag may not sound small, it’s not outrageous for municipalities.
Final attendance numbers for this season aren’t yet available. We know the pool opened a week later than planned due to staffing issues. That probably cut into numbers. And Jimenez has raised the possibility that the closure of the pool’s slide could have done the same, though it was closed last year as well.
The trend isn’t particularly encouraging. The city says attendance has been heading downward for several seasons. While the pool will probably never be a moneymaker, there is a point at which losses will become unsustainable.
What’s next? The city has established a committee composed of staff and residents to look at the options. They’re scheduled to start meeting next month. That’s a good starting point. We hope the committee looks at ways to boost attendance in addition to crunching the numbers.
It is entirely possible to have a thriving city without a public pool, of course. They’re not essential in the way clean water or safe roads are. And many cities have other options, though they tend to cost money for memberships.
What is it about public pools, then, that can make them such a hot-button issue? Part of it is undoubtedly nostalgia. When people remember the summers of their childhoods, they probably remember days at the pool. That’s true even if they didn’t spend particularly many days there. For many, the pool simply forms part of their childhood backdrop.
Nostalgia alone can’t support a municipal pool. And that’s where we go back to the argument we noted back in May. Supporters pointed to the social gains of having a recreational spot that was available to everyone. In short, they argued quality of life should trump financial losses in this case.
Cities always spend on quality of life issues. Even the smallest towns usually have a park of an acre or two, often with a swingset or a couple picnic tables. Shared spaces are so thoroughly ingrained in our society that we don’t really think twice about whether they should exist. They’re a given.
They’re also considerably lower maintenance than a pool, and that’s the rub. Public, outdoor pools are valuable sites, but they’re expensive. They also have limited seasons in Wisconsin, and are vulnerable to storms or unusually cool days. If you’re building a city purely on the basis of cost-effective entertainment options, they’re not going to make the cut.
The new committee in Chippewa Falls has a lot to review. We doubt there are any solutions that can satisfy everyone. People will grumble about spending if they conclude repairs or a new pool are the best options. The grumbling shifts to why the pool closed if that’s the decision.
We wish the committee luck. They have some hard decisions to make, and we’re sure they are fully aware of the effect their eventual recommendations could have on their community. Whatever they decide, it’s going to make a big splash.