We’re pleased to see that it appears the Bernard Willi Municipal Pool in Chippewa Falls will open again next year. It sure didn’t sound likely this past spring.

Back in May, Chippewa Falls officials said the full list of repairs and remodeling would come in at around $1 million. A completely new pool would cost four times that. And a council member called the pool a “money pit.” There seemed to be both a lack of money and a lack of will to keep the pool open.