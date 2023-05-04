This is a big month for awareness of cognitive issues. May is Stroke Awareness Month. And earlier this week the second drug to show evidence of an ability to slow Alzheimer’s Disease was announced.

Strokes affect people’s brains and occur when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. There are two fundamental ways that can happen. One is a clot in a blood vessel. But a rupture also means blood can’t get to brain cells normally. In both cases, the cells are starved of oxygen and begin to die.