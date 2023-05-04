This is a big month for awareness of cognitive issues. May is Stroke Awareness Month. And earlier this week the second drug to show evidence of an ability to slow Alzheimer’s Disease was announced.
Strokes affect people’s brains and occur when the blood flow to a portion of the brain is interrupted. There are two fundamental ways that can happen. One is a clot in a blood vessel. But a rupture also means blood can’t get to brain cells normally. In both cases, the cells are starved of oxygen and begin to die.
Effects vary. Since different parts of the brain affect different actions, the exact location of a stroke matters. In every case response times are critical. The faster a person is treated, the better chance doctors have to limit the damage done.
The American Stroke Association urges people to use the acronym FAST for their responses. Facial drooping can be a sign of stroke. If someone’s smile is suddenly uneven, for example, it’s a warning sign. Arm weakness also shows up as a frequent symptom of stroke. Ask someone to hold their arms out. If one drifts down while they’re trying to hold them up, it can mean they’re having a stroke.
Speech that is suddenly being slurred or becomes unintelligible can indicate a stroke as well. The final letter is for Time. Strokes are a life-threatening situation and need an immediate medical response. These symptoms, especially if they’re taking place together, require a call to 911.
Strokes are the fifth-leading cause of death in the U.S., and they’re a major cause for disabilities. They’re also largely preventable. Taking care of your health, especially blood pressure, weight, and heart disease can lower your risk significantly. If you have diabetes, make sure it’s under control. Smoking is a major risk factor, and one that increases with higher amounts of tobacco.
Progress in treating strokes has been impressive over the past couple decades. Effective treatments for Alzheimer’s have been harder to come by. But the announcement by Eli Lilly that a drug slowed the disease’s progression in an 18-month trial is very encouraging.
The drug aims to treat Alzheimer’s by removing beta-amyloid, a protein that builds up into plaques in the brains of people with the disease. That’s quite a challenge, actually. Drugs have a very hard time getting into the brain, and crossing the blood-brain barrier isn’t easy for doctors and researchers.
There’s a lot more work to do before the drug is anywhere close to being in common use. It has side effects that can be very serious. And there’s more research needed to understand how to best use it, both in terms of the drug itself and the best patient candidates.
What makes this so encouraging is that it offers the chance for doctors to be able to move from treating symptoms to being able to target the disease proactively. And it’s the second new drug for Alzheimer’s to emerge in the past year, after a gap of 18 years. The other also targets the plaques, though by a different mechanism.
If either proves to be as promising as it seems, the approach to Alzheimer’s is on the cusp of being significantly transformed. Neither is a cure, we should note. But, given the age at which Alzheimer’s most often appears, even delaying the worst symptoms by a few years would be a major gain for patients and their families.
Both strokes and Alzheimer’s can have devastating effects. The progress we’re seeing from researchers is encouraging. We also need to remember there are things we can all do to reduce our risk factors. There aren’t any guarantees, that’s true. But we’ll stack those decks as much as we can.