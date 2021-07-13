Catholic schools nationally have been under serious pressure for years. After enrollment peaked at about 5.2 million students in the early part of the 1960s, the trend has largely been downward. Today enrollment stands at about 1.6 million students.
The pandemic was, obviously, not the cause for this decline. But the past year also did no favors to the surviving schools. More than 200 closed permanently, and the National Catholic Educational Association said enrollment at the remaining schools plunged by 6.4%. It was the largest one-year drop in several decades. The biggest losses were seen in elementary schools, suggesting that the effects will ripple for years to come.
But the national trend isn’t consistent across the country. Las Vegas saw enrollment grow, while New York, Los Angeles and Chicago all saw decreases of more than 8%.
Taken as a whole, the figures suggest there’s good reason to be concerned about the future of Catholic schools. Locally, the picture looks much more encouraging.
Both Regis and McDonell said they were able to do better than the national trend suggests they should. Regis held the line, keeping its student population about where it was in previous years. McDonell saw an 8% rise in 2020-21, an astonishingly strong result, and forecasts a 9% gain for the coming year.
While Molly Bushman, president of the McDonell schools, said she wasn’t sure whether the increase was directly linked to the pandemic, it’s hard to ignore the fact McDonell was able to maintain in-person classes with the exception of three weeks in December. Regis did much the same, with only two, two-week closures.
Regis President Kelly Mechelke drew a direct link between the public schools’ widespread closures and increasing interest in Regis. While the school couldn’t take every student whose family asked, Mechelke said there were more people who contacted Regis.
The relative strength of the local Catholic schools in comparison to their national peers, and even in comparison to the enrollment hit local public schools took last year, is encouraging. Both McDonell and Regis have deep roots in the area, with generations of families served. The educational landscape would unquestionably be far different without them.
The question now for all area schools is deceptively simple: What comes next? We don’t expect there to be a single answer that applies to everyone. Some schools will rebound. For others, the hit from the pandemic may well be a long-term turning point.
Lingering ripple effects from the pandemic could show up in surprising ways. Yes, there were students who struggled last year with virtual classes. They may well struggle with returning as well, having retained less of the past year’s lessons than normal. That was clear even as the past year’s events unfolded.
Other effects could be harder to immediately identify. There is anecdotal evidence to suggest some parents held their children back from starting kindergarten or preschool due to the pandemic. If that’s the case, we could see larger classes emerge this fall. Depending on the size of the difference, it’s entirely possible such a cohort could require adjustments in future years as it moves through the educational system.
As we’ve said before, there is a lot of uncertainty about what the coming months and years will bring. It’s heartening to see Regis and McDonell managing to come through without the difficulties some of their fellow Catholic schools have faced. It’s certainly better than the alternative.
That said, no one should mistake the next steps for being a walk in the park. Challenges will remain, and some will certainly come as surprises. That’s true for parochial schools and public schools. We will need the partnerships that make our schools run to be tighter than ever. Parents, administrators, teachers and students will all have roles to play.
The challenges that we face are not insurmountable. But overcoming them will be significantly easier if we’re all on the same page and all committed to the same goal.