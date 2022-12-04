Friday’s vote by the Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking body to remove Iowa from the front of the nominating contests was well warranted. While people can, and certainly will, debate whether South Carolina is the right pick to replace it, the fundamental decision was earned.
For all the hype about elections being fraught with problems, that’s just not the case when they’re run by trained officials who are well versed in how the operations need to proceed. If you want to see what a botched election looks like, all you need are the Iowa Caucuses over the past decade or so.
The most recent caucuses saw the Democratic Party’s efforts to count supporters for each candidate crashed and burned. It took a week for a coherent picture to emerge, and a total of 24 days between the event and when Pete Buttigieg was finally named the winner.
Go back eight more years, and it was the Republicans’ turn. Caucus night saw Mitt Romney named the winner over Rick Santorum in a very tight contest. The problem: Romney wasn’t the winner.
A precinct in southern Iowa reported 22 votes for Romney when he in fact received two. The state party first tried to ignore the reports. Then it claimed there was no winner. It took 18 days for the party to finally concede that Santorum had won.
In both cases the delayed accuracy of the results torpedoed candidates. Neither Buttigieg nor Santorum got the burst of attention that follows winning the leadoff contest. And, by that same token, Bernie Sanders and Mitt Romney benefitted improperly from the claims they had topped the field.
That is what a botched vote looks like. It’s well worth pointing out that the caucuses are not run by trained professionals, but by local volunteers. The protections that shield actual elections are absent in the caucuses, leaving them far more vulnerable to incompetence and malicious actors.
Ironically, Iowa’s status is based largely on myth. Jimmy Carter did indeed emerge with more votes than any other candidate in 1976, but even more people remained uncommitted to any candidate. His win, such as it was, was very questionable.
What isn’t questionable is that two candidates, Carter and Barack Obama, probably don’t win the White House if they don’t first receive the springboard of the Iowa Caucuses. But it’s more than fair to question why the state’s other winners over the decades most often fell short of the nomination.
The writing has been on the wall since last spring. In April the Democratic Party opened the door to change, saying it would require states to make a case for their inclusion in the first four contests. No one said it was aimed at ousting Iowa, but they didn’t need to.
There’s certainly a value in making candidates campaign the way they did in Iowa. If you were serious about winning the nomination, you had to meet with a wide range of people. There were public rallies and private talks. You had to test both your campaign’s fundraising ability and its logistical capabilities.
But Iowa is far from alone in the ability to provide those options for campaigns. And, as the chaos that erupted in two of the past three caucuses made clear, Iowa just hasn’t been up to the challenge. By shifting early contests into the hands of people who actually know what they’re doing, it at least removes the temptation for tinkering that has marred Iowa’s recent contests.
The sole thing that concerns us here is that it now appears the Midwest as a region may not be well represented in the nominating contests. That’s problematic. While it is indeed true that getting a wide range of voices involved in the nominating process early has value, it is also true that a wide swath of the nation doesn’t have the kind of diversity that seems to be the primary measuring stick in play.
Turning the Midwest into flyover country for presidential campaigns is a mistake, if that’s what winds up happening here. Both Michigan and Illinois are comparatively diverse states within the region, and would offer the opportunity to retain the inclusion of rural portions of the Midwest.
We recognize that there’s probably never going to be a system that will satisfy everyone. But, in giving the Iowa Caucuses the boot, officials have opened the door to needed improvements.