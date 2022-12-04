Friday’s vote by the Democratic National Committee’s rulemaking body to remove Iowa from the front of the nominating contests was well warranted. While people can, and certainly will, debate whether South Carolina is the right pick to replace it, the fundamental decision was earned.

For all the hype about elections being fraught with problems, that’s just not the case when they’re run by trained officials who are well versed in how the operations need to proceed. If you want to see what a botched election looks like, all you need are the Iowa Caucuses over the past decade or so.