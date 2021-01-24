Hank Aaron’s death on Friday called up memories for many in the Chippewa Valley. The Eau Claire Bears weren’t the first professional team he played for – that distinction belongs to the Indianapolis Clowns – but it was the first stop on his road to the majors after he signed with the Boston Braves.
Aaron played that 1952 season at Carson Park, where his statue now stands. He came back for that dedication in 1994, and at least one other time after that. Large crowds greeted him each time.
Aaron is, of course, best known for his long tenure as baseball’s home run king. His 755 home runs stood as the record until 2007, when Barry Bonds passed it. Many still consider Aaron the rightful record holder, given the stain of performance enhancing drugs that lingers over Bonds’ career.
What gets far less attention is what Aaron experienced in his chase for the title. The backlash against him approaching Babe Ruth’s career mark was stunning in its vitriol. Driven by racism, Aaron had to have bodyguards and he was isolated from his teammates. It’s said he kept all the letters he received during that time.
About a year before he passed Ruth, Aaron commented on how people were reacting to his play on the field: “If I was white, all America would be proud of me. But I am black.” It was a telling statement about the toll the chase was taking on him.
Our country is a different place than it was in 1974. That’s clear. Overt racism is far less acceptable than it was some 47 years ago. Today, Aaron is celebrated as one of the giants of the game, a player who is as widely admired as anyone who took the field in the past century.
That doesn’t mean we can pretend racism is itself a thing of the past. It’s quite clearly not.
We live with its legacy. Take a look at housing and residency patterns, and you can often identify where people were allowed to own homes a couple generations ago. Jim Crow laws remain well within living memory.
While there is a great deal of progress people can make collectively to ensure racism remains unacceptable in our society, it is a battle ultimately fought at the individual level. And that is where it must be won.
Racism can only be a societal norm if individuals accept it, either by overtly promoting racist beliefs or by tacitly accepting them. The latter is far harder to root out, largely because passivity is harder to prove. It’s harder to see in others or ourselves.
Some claim that racism is so pervasive in the United States that virtually everyone is a racist. We don’t agree with that view. What we do believe is that its legacy is so strong that it has touched virtually everyone. That legacy leaves its traces in ways large and small.
The cure, as is so often the case, lies in experience and a willingness to learn. Having friends outside of one’s own ethnic and religious circles offers the opportunity for both. In doing so, we find common ground and ways to take joy in the differences we all have. Remaining within sheltered groups where everyone we encounter looks and thinks the way we do denies us that opportunity.
One of the photos we came across after hearing of Aaron’s death illustrates the possibilities. It’s from one of his visits back here. Aaron, clad in a tan coat, is looking at a blonde-haired boy wearing a replica of his Eau Claire Bears jersey. While there are a handful of adults in the shot what stands out are the three young boys in the foreground.
To them, on that day, the question wasn’t about Aaron’s color or the racism he dealt with in his career. It was about meeting a giant, someone they had heard stories about and who was a legend in the sport. It was about having the opportunity to meet someone that literally everyone had heard of. It was about meeting a childhood hero. The grin on 10-year-old Matthew Lindblad’s face says it all.
That’s not a bad legacy.
It’s a pretty good way to view the world, too.