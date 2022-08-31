When word of Mikhail Gorbachev’s death broke Tuesday afternoon, many were surprised he was still around in 2022. Once one of the most powerful men in the world, Gorbachev had been largely out of sight for years.
Gorbachev's death means the last of the key leaders in the end of the Cold War is gone. His summits with then-President Ronald Reagan were landmark events. The two developed a strong rapport with one another. They, along with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Pope John Paul II and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, were at the center of a shockingly peaceful end to the Cold War. In the space of just a few months the world went from a nuclear standoff to a rebirth of freedom across Eastern Europe.
While his peers were feted as heroes, Gorbachev lost both power and prestige at home. A failed coup in August 1991 weakened his leadership. Four months later, on Dec. 25, Gorbachev announced his resignation and the end of the Soviet Union, signing the declaration with a borrowed pen.
Russians largely blamed Gorbachev for the chaotic transition to a capitalist society. He ran for the Russian presidency in 1996, five years after the Soviet Union’s demise. He got less than 1% of the vote. He filmed a commercial for Pizza Hut the next year. It did not air in Russia. His wife died in 1999.
He may have been a hero to many internationally, but at home Gorbachev's reputation was the man who lost a country. In doing so, though, the world gained a chance at peace.
Gorbachev was the first — and only — leader of the Soviet Union who was born after the 1917 revolution. In a neat piece of symmetry, he was just the second Soviet leader with a university degree. Lenin was the first.
Gorbachev was not perfect. He failed to understand that his reforms were never going to be able to reverse 70 years of rot in the Soviet system. When the Chernobyl nuclear power plant’s No. 4 reactor exploded he defaulted into the evasion and concealment that had been a hallmark of his predecessors. That unforced error undermined his signature programs of glasnost and perestroika, perhaps fatally. Gorbachev later came to see that mistake as a key event that accelerated the Soviet Union’s fall.
When pro-independence movements arose in the Baltics, the Soviet government used force in a bid to crush them. Fourteen people died in the clashes in Lithuania and five in Latvia. It wasn’t the first time. The Soviet response to earlier unrest in Kazakhstan, Georgia and Azerbaijan killed several hundred people. The contrast between how Gorbachev urged other communist leaders to handle such protests and the way he himself did is perhaps the greatest stain on his legacy.
Gorbachev’s death comes at another turning point. The arms control treaties that defined U.S.-Soviet and then U.S.-Russian relations for more than half a century, and which he played such an important role in creating, are ending.
Those agreements led to a dramatic decline in the number of nuclear warheads on the planet. The International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons puts the Russian arsenal at 6,255 and the American arsenal at 5,550. No other nation has even 500. While still enough to destroy civilization, today’s numbers are a far cry from the more than 70,000 nuclear weapons that existed in 1986.
That very real progress is now in jeopardy. There seems little hope of renewal or successor pacts.
Gorbachev’s home country is at war with another, both of which were once under his rule. Vladimir Putin, Russia’s current president, has turned the country once again towards the totalitarian ethos that marked the Soviet era. It’s a waste of the opportunity Gorbachev’s actions gave Russia.
Several of the nations freed from Communist dictatorships by Gorbachev’s refusal to intervene against protesters in 1989 are sliding once again toward authoritarian approaches. Viktor Orban in Hungary and the Law and Justice Party in Poland show those tendencies. There is no way to know whether they will turn back.
Gorbachev was intelligent, curious, and deeply flawed. But, when faced with the choice of doing what was easy and what was right, he generally rose above his imperfections to choose the latter.