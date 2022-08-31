When word of Mikhail Gorbachev’s death broke Tuesday afternoon, many were surprised he was still around in 2022. Once one of the most powerful men in the world, Gorbachev had been largely out of sight for years.

Gorbachev's death means the last of the key leaders in the end of the Cold War is gone. His summits with then-President Ronald Reagan were landmark events. The two developed a strong rapport with one another. They, along with British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, Pope John Paul II and German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, were at the center of a shockingly peaceful end to the Cold War. In the space of just a few months the world went from a nuclear standoff to a rebirth of freedom across Eastern Europe.