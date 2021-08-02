We understand the concerns people have with the weekend expiration of the national prohibition on evictions. But we think the decision by President Joe Biden to put the ball back in Congress’ court was the right one.
The reach of presidential orders is a question of no small complexity. Executive orders were certainly never the way our nation’s founders saw the nation being governed.
A national ban on evictions wasn’t exactly in keeping with the general limitations on federal power, either. But it had some arguments on its side. The shutdown of businesses nationwide in the spring of 2020 was wholly unprecedented. It threw millions out of work through no fault of their own. They had no control over events, and steps to prevent a Depression-like crisis had merit.
Turning emergency measures into governing principles, however, is historically fraught. How many nations have seen their freedoms lost to a slow decline, an eventual acquiescence to the right of elected officials to rule by order, rather than legislation?
What is disturbing is Congress’ meek submission to the idea of presidential dictates provided, of course, that the order is something with which the member agrees. We have seen no better illustration of that tendency than Rep. Maxine Waters’ complaint during a cable television interview: "We thought that the White House was in charge."
No, Rep. Waters, the White House is not in charge. Congress is. If you accept a definition of presidential power that is enormously expansive when you agree with it, you lose virtually all ability to object when the president orders action with which you disagree.
It’s not as if the federal government has not taken concrete steps to protect people and offer aid. That aid has, perhaps predictably, run into the endless bureaucratic nonsense that serves more to delay action than expedite it. What should have been a flood of assistance has been a pitiful trickle when it comes to the people who need it.
It is also not as if Congress lacked warning that it needed to act. In late June the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of allowing the eviction ban to stand. Justice Brett Kavanaugh joined the majority, but signaled reluctance to do so again. Kavanaugh said he would vote to block future extensions absent "clear and specific congressional authorization."
Served with a notice of clear intent, Congress did what it does best: it dithered. It bickered. It wasted time and effort, and then members threw a tantrum when time ran out on them. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, a Republican from Washington, was right when she said a last-second scramble by Waters and others was “not the way to legislate.”
There is indeed reason for concern about the ban’s end as the country faces what appears to be a rising fourth wave of infections. The current wave is driven by a far more nimble strain of the COVID-19 virus, one that spreads remarkably easily. For people who are unvaccinated, the strain appears to be more dangerous as well.
But the reality remains that Congress had plenty of time to act. It had more than enough time to put forward a bill that wasn’t slapped together at the last second. But too many members assumed Biden would choose to ignore the Supreme Court’s warnings, that he would seek to rule by executive order. They forgot Biden is, at his core, a Congressional institutionalist reluctant to undermine the standing and credibility of an institution in which he spent decades.
Unfortunately, there is little reason to think this event, which should serve as a collective wakeup call for members of Congress, will result in changes. Congress could take it as a signal to get its own house (and senate) in order. More likely, members will take it as a green light for additional theatrics.
There is a place for executive orders when a quick response to a crisis is required. But those orders should not usurp the regular legislative process for creating the laws that govern our nation. Allowing them to do so sets a precedent inherently dangerous to democracy.
Biden did the right thing in returning an issue in need of a legislative solution to Congress. It’s time for members to quit whining and start working.