Everyone knew an opening on the U.S. Supreme Court would set off a firestorm this year, and it has.
Before we get into the politics, let’s take a moment to reflect on Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s tenure on the court. Appointed by President Bill Clinton in 1993, Ginsburg was clearly part of the court’s liberal wing. She was capable of fiery dissents and passionate opinions, and put all of her considerable legal and rhetorical abilities to service in making her points.
There’s another point she should be remembered for, though. While Ginsburg clearly had her views, she did not allow them to poison her relationships with those who disagreed. That’s most clear in her relationship with fellow justice Antonin Scalia. Political opposites, they were close friends off the bench. Their warm relations should be instructive and a reminder that disagreeing with others and being disagreeable towards them are two very different things.
Ginsburg’s death came the evening on which Yom Kippur, the Jewish new year, arrived. Her faith has a tradition that only those truly deserving have their deaths around that time, something not lost on her supporters.
Predictably, the political bickering began immediately. Republicans, cognizant of the unpredictability of elections, hope to see her replacement named by President Donald Trump and quickly confirmed. Democrats, remembering Republicans’ refusal to confirm President Barack Obama’s appointment four years ago, say confirmation is an act of political hypocrisy.
Our view isn’t likely to make either side happy.
Let’s start with the obvious. Trump is well within his rights as president to name his pick and urge the Senate to approve the nominee. He is president. The Constitution grants the president that power and it imposes no constraints by the calendar of his tenure.
The Senate, likewise, is within its rights to exercise the power of “Advice and Consent,” per the Constitution, and to approve or reject the nominee. Again, the Constitution imposes no constraints based upon the calendar.
Thus, the president and the Senate are well within the Constitution if the normal process of nomination and appointment follows Ginsburg’s death.
Were Republicans right to block the nomination four years ago? No. It was a base attack on this country’s Constitutional norms. It can be called nothing but an act of craven political opportunism. But such an act cannot form the justification for further undermining those norms today. Simply put, two wrongs do not make a right. That is why, while we abhor the blatant double-standard now being cheered by the right, we cannot support suggestions like the one offered by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi that impeachment may be used as a weapon in an attempt to slow the approval process.
The Constitution is not a plaything for ideologues. In suggesting otherwise by their words and their actions, both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Pelosi show their affinity for power over fidelity to the bedrock principles of our nation, and thus their unfitness to serve in their offices.
The ability to proceed does not remove the stunning level of hypocrisy now being displayed by McConnell and others. It is impossible to square the arguments offered four years ago, the claims that it was proper to hold a seat on the nation’s highest court open for eight months, with the new claims that the Senate must rush through a nomination in the less than two months remaining before this year’s election. It is, at best, craven opportunism.
Rushing through the process is not in our nation’s best interests. It fails to allow the time to sincerely consider a nominee’s background and qualifications. And such vetting is essential when considering a lifelong appointment to the country’s highest court. Cutting corners is no less a dereliction of the Senate’s duty than blocking debate on a nominee was four years ago.
In taking this stance, we side with neither Republicans nor Democrats. We side with the Constitution. We side with a return to the norms that served our nation well for more than two centuries. We stand against the duplicity and deviousness so often on display in our nation’s capital.
The American people deserve better than what’s on display right now. The use of solemn duties prescribed in the Constitution as a political football is contemptible. And that’s true no matter who does it.