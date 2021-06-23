The economy is bouncing back in a lot of ways right now. Unfortunately, so is inflation, and it’s taking a bite out of the gains people are seeing.
The effects from this spring are clear in the figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In April, the most recent month for which statistics are available, total nonfarm employment was up 10.3% in Wisconsin compared to 2020. The gains varied considerably. Mining and logging was down a bit, while the hospitality industry was up 66%.
The gains in the Chippewa Valley are significant. Hospitality jumped by a whopping 80%. Many of the other categories saw gains of 10% or more.
This isn’t a shock. Remember, the hospitality industry crashed in March and April 2020, as pandemic shutdowns and stay at home orders put a halt to the vast majority of travel and restaurant dining. But even with that, and even with the hiring challenges facing many businesses, it is clear more people are working today than a year ago.
That is proving to be something of a mixed blessing at the moment. Consumer prices rose nationally by 5% in May, the biggest monthly increase in 13 years. Some commodities, such as the building materials we mentioned in yesterday’s editorial, saw massive price spikes that are already coming back down.
But the unease at the current pace of inflation is real. People understand the effects on their bills and on their bank accounts. People see the prices they pay and know the negative effect they will have on their financial security.
Adding to that uncertainty is the fact economists themselves have differing opinions about what comes next. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell conceded this week the increase has been “larger than we expected and ... may turn out to be more persistent than we expected.” He has repeatedly predicted a short-lived rise in inflation that will disappear as companies adjust to higher demand. He said this week those issues “don’t speak to a broadly tight economy — the kind of thing that has led to high inflation over time.”
Not everyone agrees. St. Louis Fed President James Bullard cautioned that recovery from a pandemic is new territory for today’s economy, and it should add uncertainty to otherwise confident predictions.
Unsurprisingly, political leaders disagree on what the cause of the current inflation is. Republicans tend to blame government spending, which has indisputably increased in response to the pandemic. Democrats tend to support Powell’s contention that this is a temporary bump in the road and say that, despite gains, the pandemic isn’t over yet.
The two positions aren’t necessarily mutually exclusive. What is clear is that there needs to be a plan in place for how to address federal spending. The increases in unemployment and the additional credits being given now will not always be needed. Congress needs to build an off ramp, a way to plan for the end of those measures that will transition the country back to more familiar economic ground.
At the same time, the Federal Reserve needs to develop plans for how to rein in inflation should it fail to dissipate. There are clues that may be happening. Last week, officials indicated the Fed could raise interest rates twice in 2023. That’s sooner than forecast in March, but would still potentially leave inflationary pressure in place for nearly two years.
A quicker move might be reduction in the Fed’s purchases of treasury notes and mortgage-backed bonds, as has been hinted. Those steps are designed to suppress longer-term interest, and a reversal there might raise those rates without touching the Fed’s benchmark rate.
If one thing has proven true time and again during the past 18 months, it’s that predictions have proven perilous. We’ve been surprised over and over. Such a record suggests that both the Fed and Congress will need to be ready to act more flexibly than they often do, because business as normal is unlikely to cut it.
We’re not suggesting the federal government needs to hit the panic button on inflation. The evidence doesn’t support that yet. But government officials should be carefully assembling plans for how we as a nation will take the next steps.