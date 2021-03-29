Seniors in high school and college have been hearing the clock tick for a while now, counting down the days to graduation. It’s certainly ticking louder now that the weather is starting to warm up and the days are getting longer.
Under normal circumstances, that would mean preparations for commencement ceremonies would be underway, but the big details of the ceremony would have been set for months. Most schools have chosen to play things by ear this spring. It’s an understandable concession to the uncertainty that continues with the pandemic.
There’s no question we’re in a better position now than we were a year ago. Almost a third of Wisconsin residents have now been vaccinated with at least one dose to protect against COVID. Oddly, both the most-vaccinated county (Bayfield, at 43.4 percent) and least-vaccinated county (Taylor, at 17.5 percent) are in northwestern Wisconsin.
There are encouraging signs. But health experts continue to urge caution. It’s a message many are understandably tired of after a full year of hearing it, but it remains important. That’s especially true given last week’s announcement by officials in Eau Claire County about the number of people reinfected with COVID. This isn’t over yet.
Schools are also in a better position. Online learning is far from perfect, but it’s better than what happened a year ago. The 2019-2020 academic year ended unceremoniously – literally, in many cases – with sudden cancellations of everything. That included traditional commencement ceremonies as administrators scrambled to find some way of safely acknowledging their students’ achievements.
There’s reason to think the ceremonies this year have a little more leeway than 12 months ago. We know more about this virus. Not all, certainly, but more. Vaccinations continue at a fair clip. More than 345,000 doses were given last week. If Wisconsin continues at that rate it will see more than 1.7 million additional doses administered by the end of the first week in May. That’s another 36 percent above the current total. If Wisconsin continues the trend of increasing the vaccinations from one week to the next, the figure will be higher.
UW-Eau Claire is planning a couple options for students, allowing them to go with the option with which they feel most comfortable. Chippewa Falls High School announced plans for a parade of seniors, combining the opportunity for recognition with open air and social distancing. It’s a repeat of the approach that drew positive comments a year ago.
There’s only one thing we can say with absolute confidence: None of the solutions will please everyone. There will be those who feel May is far enough out that people should be able to gather with a fair amount of confidence by that point. Others will note the new variants and express concerns about whether the vaccines will really be as effective against them as experts hope. And both sides can point to reasonable support for their arguments.
Is any of this fair? No. It wasn’t fair last year when seniors saw the long-anticipated celebrations of their years of work thrown out the window. It wasn’t fair that last concerts, games, proms and events didn’t happen. And it’s not fair that this year’s seniors face similar uncertainty.
It’s important to remember, though, that ceremonies are only recognition of accomplishment. Whether they happen is never a reflection on whether those being honored have reached a level of achievement. The work, the effort and the success belongs to the students, whether they’re walking a stage or being paraded through downtown.
We don’t envy the administrators trying to balance the concerns involved. We’re sure they’re getting plenty of uninvited advice, so we won’t add to it here. Just remember that in planning for commencement they’re trying to act in the best interests of their students and families, with the best information they have available right now.
And, for the soon-to-be graduates, keep up the good work. We know it gets hard to concentrate this close to the end. It’s worth it, though.