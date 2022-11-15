Starting a new business is hard. The past few years haven’t made things any easier. The combination of the disruptions of the pandemic and this year’s skyrocketing inflation have made this one of the toughest times in memory to try setting up shop.

Some people have tried it, though, and for those who are still around there is help. If you’ve opened a business since the beginning of 2021, it’s worth checking out the state’s bounceback grants.