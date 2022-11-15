Starting a new business is hard. The past few years haven’t made things any easier. The combination of the disruptions of the pandemic and this year’s skyrocketing inflation have made this one of the toughest times in memory to try setting up shop.
Some people have tried it, though, and for those who are still around there is help. If you’ve opened a business since the beginning of 2021, it’s worth checking out the state’s bounceback grants.
Formally called the Wisconsin Tomorrow Main Street Bounceback Grants, the program is aimed at one-time assistance for physical stores. Up to $10,000 is available for those who opened a new location or expanded into existing spaces of 400 square feet or more.
Funding for Barron, Chippewa, Clark, Dunn, Eau Claire, Polk and St. Croix counties is from the federal government but being distributed by the state through the West Central Regional Planning Commission.
There’s considerable flexibility in the funds’ use, according to the commission, which says they “can be used to pay leases or mortgages, operational expenses and other business costs related to the newly opened location as of January 1, 2021.” And the funding is open to both for-profit and non-profit operations.
National and regional chains aren’t eligible unless they’re independently owned and operated as a franchise. Neither are home-based businesses unless they set up a storefront elsewhere.
The grants can provide $10,000. It’s not a huge amount, but it’s well worth investigating if you think your business qualifies.
While it’s tempting to think programs like these won’t do much for the state compared to the mega-grants given to large businesses, we’re not sure that’s accurate at all. Small businesses often run on tight margins. An extra $10,000 could easily be the difference between making ends meet and closing up shop. And there are a lot more small businesses than most people realize.
The U.S. Small Business Administration’s Office of Advocacy keeps tabs on states’ small business climates. The 2021 small business profile, which defines a small business as having fewer than 500 employees, showed 461,525 small businesses in Wisconsin. That accounts for 99.4% of all Wisconsin businesses.
Yes, you read that right. Large-scale companies in Wisconsin account for only 0.6% of the state’s businesses. Believe it or not, that’s actually a higher percentage than at the national level, where they add up to just 0.1%.
Professional, scientific and technical services make up the biggest portion of the state’s small businesses, with construction not far behind. Retail covers more than 50,000 businesses, too.
Granted, the vast majority of small businesses don’t exist beyond the time their founders remain with the companies. But during that time they make a very significant contribution to both our state and our nation. Small businesses drive local economies to a greater degree than many imagine, and certainly provide much of the texture and feel of any community. You’ll hear us harp on this again when Black Friday approaches, followed by Small Business Saturday.
Even if those smaller operations never become a massive employer, they create opportunity and you never know which one will eventually emerge as something much bigger, or kick off a chain reaction. Apple computers, famously, began in a garage. Jamf, founded just 20 years ago, spun off of the idea of helping businesses excel with Macs in the workplace. It’s trading at around $23 on Nasdaq.
It takes a special kind of person to launch a business while knowing the risks. The gains in new businesses for the state are small, often fewer than 1,000 per year. It would be a mistake to assume that all of the closures are failed businesses rather than retirements or sales to other companies, but a fair number are. There’s nothing guaranteed. And, still, people take that leap of faith.
So we hope local small businesses will take the time to at least see if they’re eligible for the bounceback grants. And, if you are, we hope your business receives one. Having a vibrant small business community is important in the Chippewa Valley, and we want to see that continue.