Anyone who was around in the 1980s probably remembers MADD, Mothers Against Drunk Driving. The grassroots organization targeted drunken driving, working to both raise awareness of the risks and to sharpen punishments for those who chose to drive while intoxicated.
The effort saw significant success. It didn’t eliminate fatalities. That goal may not be possible. But the percentage of fatal crashes involving alcohol has declined significantly. That’s due in part to the fact drinking and driving has become socially unacceptable to most people.
MADD was so successful that another group, Mothers Against Drug Deaths, has since coopted the acronym for its own policy initiatives. That group seems to be part of a growing grassroots movement targeting drug fatalities.
There are multiple foundations and organizations sharing that basic goal. The approaches vary. Some focus on reaching young people, hoping that avoidance of drugs in youth will reduce the number of adults who abuse substances. Others are focusing on what they perceive as a gap in the law with regard to how those who sell drugs are handled.
Matt Capelouto founded Drug Induced Homicide after his daughter’s 2019 death. She died after taking a lethal dose of fentanyl. Authorities ruled her death accidental. Capelouto contends it was a homicide.
Capelouto’s goal of passing a bill that would allow prosecutors to more easily charge drug dealers if a person dies after taking drugs sold by the dealer hasn’t come to pass in California. But he’s not the only one pushing for such a measure, and support seems to be growing.
Why is this relevant to northwestern Wisconsin? Honestly, if you have to ask you’ve missed quite a bit.
About a year ago we weighed in on the need to fight overdose deaths after an article from our sister paper in Ashland covered a wave of opioid deaths in that area. It wasn’t that people didn’t know the risks. One of the overdose victims had herself saved someone with Narcan weeks before her own death. The problem was how deeply drugs had insinuated themselves into communities.
In February of this year we returned to the issue, arguing that Narcan, which can immediately reverse opioid overdoses, belongs in public schools. That editorial followed the death of a 13-year old in a Connecticut school. We’re often skeptical of school nurses or others dispensing medication to students, but someone who has overdosed can’t wait for a prescription.
Addiction isn’t something that is ever likely to be driven out of society, no matter how much we may wish otherwise. It’s not clear why some people are more prone to addiction than others. Most people can use alcohol safely and responsibly, for example, while others can have things rapidly spin out of control.
But if elimination isn’t possible, mitigation most certainly is. Grassroots efforts have had notable successes. Part of the reason is simply that they know the communities in which they operate. They know the people, the habits.
That knowledge has powerful potential. It’s one thing to hear a message from a person in authority. It’s another to hear it from someone who is making the effort because it’s their passion, because it’s personal to them. Facts and figures, lectures and justifications don’t have the same power as someone who’s talking about their own experiences.
We’re seeing those efforts take shape in Wisconsin. Chris Hicks, who was featured in the article from Ashland last year, is part of a group trying to memorialize overdose victims and, in doing so, work to prevent future deaths.
No one group, no one act will bring an end to the deaths our nation has seen due to opioids over the past decade. The growth of grassroots efforts is welcome, though. The advantages they can hold are not to be overlooked.
Wisconsin, and our country, have a long way to go. It’s not going to be easy. There’s no real guarantee of success. That has never been a reasonable justification for doing nothing, though, and it isn’t now.
History shows progress is possible. If we work together, if we share a common goal, we can make changes.