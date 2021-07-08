How Americans use and receive electricity is changing. Unfortunately, the power grid that distributes electricity isn’t keeping pace.
In February, we saw the massive outages in Texas when unusually cold temperatures drove up demand. Earlier this month the northwestern part of the country saw outages as record heat scorched the area. The latter was exacerbated by the fact many people in that region never had air conditioners installed. Sales spiked, ensuring that the next heat wave will be accompanied by even more demand on the power system.
With much of the summer remaining, there are concerns about what future heat waves could bring. California officials have voiced concern about the state’s power supply if the heat rises and wildfires are as widespread as some expect.
The fragility of the nation’s power grid should be a national concern. Few other failures can disrupt lives as thoroughly as a power outage. With demand rising, the grid needs to be upgraded to handle the requirements. It’s not just a question for today. It’s an issue that will shape what we are able to accomplish in the coming decades.
New technology will help. Solar options have been greatly improved, with performance of newer panels far exceeding that of just a few years ago. Wind-generated electricity is also rising, with large-scale wind farms dotting the Midwest.
But new technology also produces reasons for concern. The rise of electric vehicles means the rise of a new source for electrical demand. It’s enough of a concern internationally that Singapore is testing whether it is feasible to transfer power from vehicles to the nation’s grid when needed. And our increasingly digital lives mean we will most likely continue to increase our consumption of electricity.
The reality is that the grids that power our lives are thoroughly interconnected. There are three grids covering the United States. The eastern and western interconnections cover most states. Texas goes its own way with ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.
None of those is an island economically. The failure of ERCOT early this year shut down refineries, causing a spike in gas prices. Large-scale blackouts can cripple communications, particularly if they hit areas that host major internet companies and their accompanying systems.
Modern life, at least in the United States, is driven by electricity. We are entertained by devices that are hungry for power. We communicate on rechargeable cell phones. Our work is done on computers that connect to the internet. Schools depend on gadgetry to put engaging lessons before students.
Our food is cooked with electrical power. Even most people who have gas ranges and ovens have a microwave plugged in nearby. Homes are cleaned using electric vacuums. We keep the lights on until bedtime. Even our outdoor entertainment is often reliant on large-scale lighting once the afternoon fades to evening.
Disruptions to the electrical system have to be taken very seriously. That’s even more true with recent attempts by malign actors to manipulate utilities. The chaos caused by turning off our collective lights is a very tempting target for those who would harm our country.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has ordered the state’s utility commission to work on improving the state grid’s reliability. That’s a good start. But, again, that’s primarily a Texas concern. Solutions must be much more wide ranging.
This isn’t a situation that can be resolved with the stroke of a pen in Congress or a presidential order. Neither can companies resolve the challenges with a policy change or the simple purchase of new equipment. Improving the resilience of our nation’s power supply will require cooperation between the government and corporate spheres, as well as innovation on a truly grand scale.
Fortunately, the U.S. has done things like this before. There are experiments taking place now that test off-the-grid systems for areas vulnerable to wildfires. If successful, such efforts could reduce the risk of a repeat of the 2018 wildfire sparked by utility lines and also aid in solving transmission problems. Advances in storing and releasing power, including capacitors that could quickly release a charge, are also promising. But, with application of such steps years in the future, there remains a need to improve what we currently have.
The need is already here, and it’s not something anyone can afford to ignore.