There have been plenty of articles about how inflation is changing Americans’ behavior, and it’s clear that not everything that’s happening is necessarily what you’d expect. It looks like grocery shopping is one of those items.
Grocery deliveries boomed during the pandemic. The practice was fairly rare before COVID hit in early 2020, at least for most of the country. But when people were told to avoid going out, they still had to stay fed. Deliveries were a way of doing both.
It seemed for a while like just about everyone was in on it. DoorDash went public in December 2020 and has since emerged as the biggest food delivery company in the country. But most people forget it was founded in 2013. Uber is a little older, founded in 2009. The company was best known as a competitor for taxi services when it founded Uber Eats in 2014. But, like DoorDash and GrubHub (founded 2004), that service didn’t really find its footing until the pandemic.
A recent Associated Press article made the scale of the shift clear. In August 2019 grocery delivery was a $500 million business. In June 2020 it was at $3.4 billion.
Given that the demand peaked along with the pandemic, it’s not a surprise that use of delivery services softened as people started going back to their pre-pandemic habits. It probably would have been more surprising if they hadn’t done so. This past June saw services down 26% from 2020. And that has led to a clear shakeup in the industry.
The effect has been most pronounced on smaller players. Buyk, launched in 2021, is bankrupt. Jokr is out of the U.S. market. And, while it might be reasonable to think higher gas prices would push people to drive less, it looks like Americans are making a sound economic decision.
That same pressure on gas prices has hit the food itself. While significant amounts of food are indeed transported by train or barge in the U.S., we can’t think of a single grocery store that has a rail spur coming up to its delivery doors. Even if items are shipped by those more efficient means, the final miles are inevitably handled by trucks.
Diesel prices spiked along with every other fuel cost this year. A gallon cost $3.287 on June 21, 2021, according to the Energy Information Administration’s weekly report. It was $5.81 on June 20 of this year, a 77% increase.
The effect that had on food prices is obvious. Grocery prices were up $12.2% in June compared to the prior year. And people are responding by shifting their patterns. Experts say the trend in returning to in-store shopping as a way to eliminate the additional fees tied to delivery is especially pronounced among those over 60 years old, who may be more likely to be on fixed incomes.
What does that mean locally? It’s hard to know exactly, but we find it very hard to believe that grocery delivery services would ever drop to the point they were at three years ago. Too many people are used to the convenience, and they’re too big a part of the companies’ strategies. That latter point is especially pronounced given that a large number of grocery chains have created their own delivery services.
And it seems likely that at least a portion of the shift away from delivery will instead go to curbside pickup service. That doesn’t have an additional fee in many cases, and it maintains much of the convenience people value in delivery.
This is literally a bread and butter issue. It’s something to watch. The monthly inflation stories we’ve been working on in cooperation with our sibling papers shows a wide range of effects from inflation this year, with almost every single segment of the economy affected.
It’s hard to say what will come next, after the past couple years have proven so adept at defying predictions. It probably depends on how rapidly inflation comes back down, and definitely depends on whether the recession that seemingly began with the second consecutive quarter of declines endures.
But it wouldn’t be surprising at all if this is just one of the first ripples to show up.