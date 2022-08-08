There have been plenty of articles about how inflation is changing Americans’ behavior, and it’s clear that not everything that’s happening is necessarily what you’d expect. It looks like grocery shopping is one of those items.

Grocery deliveries boomed during the pandemic. The practice was fairly rare before COVID hit in early 2020, at least for most of the country. But when people were told to avoid going out, they still had to stay fed. Deliveries were a way of doing both.