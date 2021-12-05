It’s rare to see parents charged after their children commit crimes. Generally speaking, prosecutors and the courts recognize that juveniles have a degree of self-direction, and that their actions do not necessarily indicate a culpable act on behalf of their parents.
Prosecutors in Michigan, where a 15-year-old is accused of killing four fellow students at Oxford High School, have concluded the teen’s parents’ actions rise to that level, though. They didn’t help their own cases when they skipped town, failed to turn themselves in, withdrew several thousand dollars from an ATM, quit responding to their attorneys and were finally caught hiding in the basement of a Detroit building.
The parents have a combined $1 million bond if they want to get out before their trials — $500,000 apiece. Both face four counts of involuntary manslaughter.
Regardless of how the prosecution turns out, what happened in Michigan should be a wake-up call for those who own firearms. Most cases in which students have gone on to perpetrate school shootings have gotten the guns from either their parents’ home or a relative’s.
We do want to separate what we’re saying from the debate over private gun ownership. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that possession of guns is an individual right, not one that extends only to those acting in government-approved roles. And, frankly, we think they’re right on that decision.
It is intellectually inconsistent to say that all of the amendments in the Bill of Rights should be interpreted expansively, save for the Second Amendment. The amendments of the Bill of Rights were written to enshrine and expand the rights of people under the new American government, all 10 of them.
Availing oneself of the rights enshrined means taking on a degree of responsibility as well. That’s where, provided the information from prosecutors is accurate, this case seems to originate. Officials say the handgun used in the school shooting was purchased for the teen on Black Friday. It seems to have been freely available to him in an unlocked drawer, though that point has been contested by one of the parents’ attorneys.
Teaching teens safe use and handling of firearms can give them a valuable skill, but the ultimate responsibility always lies with the adults. Firearms safety doesn’t just extend to hunters in the field. Responsible ownership demands that firearms be kept in a secured location, one that cannot be easily accessed without an adult knowing about it.
Firearms have a power that most items simply do not. The potential for lethal injury at long range is real, even if it isn’t intended. Witness the recent death on a movie set from what all involved assumed was an unloaded gun. Handling them requires a degree of responsibility and caution that isn’t present with the vast majority of objects.
There will be months, if not years, of talking heads and advocates on every side talking about this case. That’s inevitable. Some will argue this and similar events are evidence of the need to further restrict gun ownership. Others will counter those arguments. And none of those potential outcomes will be settled for a very long time, if they ever are. Significant change would take congressional action, after all, and that’s never a good bet.
That’s why we don’t want the one indisputable fact that firearms ownership confers responsibility to be lost. The simple fact is that guns aren’t going away. Nor, as we said earlier, are we convinced they should.
Where does that leave us? With the reality that a cavalier approach to firearms is a bad idea. Respect for their potential, both as valued tools and for harm, is essential. That respect must be modeled by parents and instructors, and deeply impressed upon children who are learning to use guns.
Will that stop someone intent on doing harm? Probably not. But there are also those injured inadvertently, people who could be spared by a better understanding of safe handling for guns.
And that must begin in the home.