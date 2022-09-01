We’d be willing to bet a fair number of people are looking to get an early start to the weekend. It’s the last big holiday weekend of the summer.

The forecast doesn’t look half bad, really. The rain should be out of the way by Saturday, and highs in the mid- to upper 70s will feel pretty good. There’s even the chance that Mother Nature could put on a show, with forecasters thinking there’s a good shot at the Northern Lights making an appearance Friday and Saturday nights.