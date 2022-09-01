We’d be willing to bet a fair number of people are looking to get an early start to the weekend. It’s the last big holiday weekend of the summer.
The forecast doesn’t look half bad, really. The rain should be out of the way by Saturday, and highs in the mid- to upper 70s will feel pretty good. There’s even the chance that Mother Nature could put on a show, with forecasters thinking there’s a good shot at the Northern Lights making an appearance Friday and Saturday nights.
It will be a welcome break for students who have had a couple days in the classroom. No, two days isn’t exactly onerous, but the volume of information you have to process during those first days is relentless. Besides, there’s an advantage in being able to ease into the year.
The big deal is Monday, though. Labor Day. It celebrates “the social and economic achievements of American workers,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
While Labor Day was recognized by states and by activists prior to the federal holiday, there’s actually some dispute over who really founded it. And it comes down to two workers with remarkably similar sounding names.
Turning again to the Labor Department for reference, Peter McGuire was general secretary of the Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners. He proposed “a general holiday for the laboring classes,” with records suggesting the proposal was made in 1882.
At about the same time, Matthew Maguire appears to have had essentially the same idea. Maguire was a machinist, and worked at the time as secretary of New York’s Central Labor Union. When President Grover Cleveland signed the law to create the Labor Day holiday, there were calls to give the pen he used to Maguire.
Need any more confusion? The first Labor Day parade preceded any formal declaration of a holiday by state or federal authorities. And it saw both McGuire and Maguire in attendance.
Regardless of which man had the initial idea, the day created during their activism has evolved. The first national holiday was in 1894. By that time some 23 states were already marking it on their own, led by Oregon’s 1887 declaration. The speeches that once marked Labor Day are less a part of the celebrations for most today, but some communities still have the parades and picnics that were envisioned as marking the holiday’s celebratory break from work.
Amid the barbecues and backyard games, we hope folks take the time to recognize just how unusual this is. For most of human history, work was simply what you did. It generally conferred no recognition or honor, but was instead simply a part of the conditions for the vast majority of people. You worked, begged, or starved. While working was indeed viewed as preferable, it wasn’t seen as intrinsically honorable.
It’s not an accident that the views changed after the industrial revolution. Farming yielded, for many, to the factory. For the first time, large numbers of people were engaged in work not for the direct benefit of themselves or their families, but to produce products that would be purchased by others.
Prior to that shift, the old approach had changed little. Most people were farmers and you either worked or you starved. Sometimes you starved despite the work, if the rains didn’t fall at the right times. You sold what wasn’t needed for your own table.
But after industry, work changed. Few today would argue the conditions of the late 19th and early 20th century factories were desirable. There was a significant temptation to view workers as interchangeable cogs, part of the very machinery, rather than as people. The recognition of the importance of the worker was a restoration of that status.
Work has changed again in recent decades. Fewer people work in factories, at least here in the U.S. But there remain people who work with their hands, who perform basic services without which society would eventually grind to a halt. The work remains valuable. So do the people.
That’s worth bearing in mind this weekend. Sure, there’s a place for the burgers and beers — it’s supposed to be a celebration. But a moment to remember those who got us to this point isn’t out of place, either.