Sunday marks Mother’s Day, as most of you probably know. It’s usually celebrated with calls, maybe a special meal and, not infrequently, with Dad getting the kids out of the way for at least a few hours so Mom gets a break.
As U.S. holidays go, this is a pretty new one. The first efforts to create such a holiday date back to 1905, and the first celebration of it took place at Andrews Methodist Episcopal Church in 1907. Congress considered making it a national holiday the next year, but rejected the proposal. So states took the lead. By 1911, every state was marking the day in some manner. The federal government caught up with a presidential proclamation from Woodrow Wilson in 1914.
There’s some irony to Wilson’s action coming in that year. One of the initial motivations for a Mother’s Day holiday was to advocate against sending husbands and sons to war. Less than three months after Wilson’s proclamation, Europe was plunging into World War I.
There’s also irony in the response years later of Anna Jarvis, whose advocacy played a major role in establishing the holiday. She came to resent the commercialization that went along with Mother’s Day. In 1922 she encouraged a boycott of florists who raised the price of flowers each may. And 13 years later she criticized Eleanor Roosevelt for using Mother’s Day to encourage fundraising for charities that supported work to curb maternal and infant mortality rates.
Most countries now celebrate at least an equivalent day that honors mothers, though the details vary considerably. The second Sunday in May includes the biggest group: 96 nations, including the United States. But International Women’s day and the spring equinox also have significant followings internationally. And, by some counts, it’s the busiest day of the year for telephone calls.
Fights to separate the holiday from its commercial ties are, by this point, a lost cause. If you have an email account, you’ve probably gotten more than a few messages about sales from various businesses. We don’t see anything inherently wrong with such an approach. If Mom wants flowers, by all means get her some.
There’s also value, though, in quieter consideration for Mother’s Day. The relationship between parents and children is rarely effortless. Friction is inevitable, if nothing else because of the simple fact that none of us are perfect. We make mistakes. Parents and children are no more immune to that than anyone.
There’s a line in “The Picture of Dorian Gray” by Oscar Wilde that sums up that experience: “Children begin by loving their parents; as they grow older they judge them; sometimes they forgive them.”
As we age, we begin to understand that parents are not perfect. It can seem a betrayal, though it is no such thing. And that sense often leads us to judge more harshly than perhaps is warranted. As we become parents ourselves and reflect on our own failings, we often come to realize that our own parents were simply doing the best they could, much like we are.
There are, of course, exceptions. There are parents whose failures exceed that which can be understood. But the vast majority makes the best effort they can. That effort is what we see as worth celebrating on Sunday.
Perfection is an impossible standard. It’s not going to happen. But most of us can recall at least one moment when Mom, frazzled at the end of a stressful day or a difficult conflict, still did the best she could. She made the effort. And that gave us an example worth emulating.
That’s what we’d like to see honored this Sunday. And it’s well worth honoring. Overcoming difficult moments to be a better version of ourselves is always worthy of respect. When we do that, it can leave lifelong impressions that help others become better as well.
So, happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there. To those who care for their kids, whether they’re related by blood or by choice. To those who take the time to make sure their kids know they’re doing their best, and that they’ll keep doing so.
Have a good day.