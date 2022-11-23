First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to our readers. As we noted yesterday, we have a lot to be thankful for in this country, and we have a good deal to be grateful for right here in the Chippewa Valley.
So many of the nation’s mid-sized and small communities have struggled over the past several decades. We’ve all heard the stories. Population losses that eventually strain local services due to a simple lack of money and interest. We’ve seen something different happen here, though. The Chippewa Valley is doing well, and it’s thanks to people who have been consistently willing to reinvest in their communities.
There has been some good fortune in with that willingness, too. Cities need a little luck from time to time, just like people do. And we’ve gotten it with some of the good breaks in the past 20 years or so. Those have helped as Eau Claire and the surrounding area made a successful transition from the legacies of the old timber and industrial base to today’s economy.
We have two powerful economic engines in place with the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and Chippewa Valley Technical College. It’s easy to overlook those, since everyone is so used to them simply being here. But that’s a mistake. They provide real benefits. They bring in people who wouldn’t otherwise have the opportunity to see this part of Wisconsin, and some of those folks wind up staying and contributing long term.
We have local governments that, more often than not, keep their focus on what’s best for residents when they make decisions. It’s not possible to please everyone all the time, but we see decisions being carefully weighed. And, when there’s a strong public push back against a proposal, officials generally take that into account.
It’s not that improvement is impossible. The fact tax estimates weren’t available until just before the Eau Claire City Council voted on the budget is a little concerning. Ideally, estimates should be in the members’ hands well in advance, even if the numbers wind up being tweaked in the final analysis. But when that’s the biggest current complaint, something is being done right.
Why are we focused on this for a Thanksgiving Day editorial? Because you’ve probably also been hearing a lot about how awful other things are. We’re coming off an exceptionally contentious election season. And the annual pieces on television about “the cost of a typical Thanksgiving dinner” — as if every American eats the same thing for the holiday — don’t have good news.
The cost of a turkey dinner is up this year, with most estimates putting the increase at something like 20%. Most of that is due to the bird itself. The highest price tag, according to MoneyGeek, is the $170 for a meal for 10 in Boston.
But even there we see a silver lining. Wisconsin doesn’t do badly by comparison. Both Milwaukee and Green Bay are among the 15 cheapest metro areas in the country for that same meal.
And this year, for the first time since 2019, we’re really seeing people travel to be with family and friends this season. It adds some stress, to be sure, but the fact people finally feel they can travel in comparative safety after the depressed numbers during the worst of the COVID pandemic is a real reason to be thankful. Things are undoubtedly different, but there’s genuine progress to be seen.
An attitude of thankfulness doesn’t mean ignoring challenges or downplaying them to the point of imitating Pollyanna. But it does mean remembering that we have a great deal to be thankful for even when we face challenges. Few indeed would trade their places in this nation for living anywhere else in the world. We are lucky on a historical scale, and we know it.
So we’ll close with what we’re thankful for today. We’re thankful that you continue to invite us into your lives when you pick up the paper. We’re thankful for the hard work that our coworkers put into each edition and the pride with which we can work. We’re thankful for the opportunity to tell the region’s stories, to celebrate milestones with this remarkable area.
Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. May you find the blessings in your own lives reason to celebrate.