First and foremost, Happy Thanksgiving to our readers. As we noted yesterday, we have a lot to be thankful for in this country, and we have a good deal to be grateful for right here in the Chippewa Valley.

So many of the nation’s mid-sized and small communities have struggled over the past several decades. We’ve all heard the stories. Population losses that eventually strain local services due to a simple lack of money and interest. We’ve seen something different happen here, though. The Chippewa Valley is doing well, and it’s thanks to people who have been consistently willing to reinvest in their communities.