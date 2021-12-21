When officials in the Chippewa Falls school district became aware of an online threat last Friday, they faced an exceptionally difficult decision. On one hand, the vast majority of such threats are hoaxes or empty boasts. On the other, it only takes one real threat being ignored to become the next Columbine, Middletown, or Oxford High School.
Get the decision wrong, and there’s no escape from the criticism. You either cancelled classes for something that didn’t happen or left students and teachers at risk when you knew there was a threat. Fair or not, administrators will take heat on their decision.
And here’s the kicker: If you get it right, there’s rarely proof. It’s nearly impossible to say a shooting was avoided unless a person is caught with a firearm. If classes are called off, avoiding a tragedy, there’s a good chance most people never realize how close they came.
Ultimately, Superintendent Jeff Holmes kept students home. He called the decision “a precautionary measure in relation to cyber threats received throughout this past night,” and said Chippewa Falls police were pursuing the investigation.
Eau Claire officials made a different decision earlier this month when faced with a threat that seemingly targeted North High School. After investigating officials concluded it wasn’t substantiated, and that it involved a different North High School. But even that decision came with steps to hedge against being wrong, with an increased police presence.
We don’t have all the information Holmes had in hand when he made the call. What we do know is that online threats like the one that led to his decision seem to be becoming more common. That’s not really a surprise. Copycat responses to events are commonplace. Just look at the sports world. Once one team comes up with a successful approach, others will seek to duplicate it.
Unfortunately, the copycats aren’t limited to just those who want to win a game. They include people who want to cause chaos, either by making people believe there’s a threat or by actually carrying out unspeakably evil actions.
And, as technology is used to issue the threats, it becomes harder to identify their origins and determine whether a threat is real or someone blowing off steam in a breathtakingly moronic manner. It also becomes far easier for the threat to spread, which is both good and bad. The more people who know about the threat, the greater the odds are that someone makes authorities aware of it. But that same spread of awareness also means greater fear.
Experts know that those who carry out attacks on schools or similar targets rarely keep their plans entirely to themselves. That’s particularly true when the aggressors are students. One of the startling revelations after the Columbine shootings was just how many people were aware that the two killers had made statements indicating what they planned to do.
That realization gave rise to the message that if students hear or see something, they need to say something. That message has gotten through, and it has unquestionably saved lives. When students understand that they will be taken seriously and that threats they report will be investigated, they are more likely to do the right thing.
We’re hardly breaking any new ground when we say those who issue threats must face serious consequences. There are few indeed who feel otherwise. People can debate whether such punishments will deter others from such actions, but that’s not really the issue at hand. The threats themselves cause harm, and thus warrant punitive responses from schools, society and the courts.
It is worth considering whether threats against students and schools should automatically be considered terroristic threats for the courts’ purposes. They meet Wisconsin’s definition in that they intend to cause public inconvenience, panic, or fear, three of the criteria that fall under the statute. It’s difficult to see the charge standing alone in most cases, but we don’t think giving prosecutors additional leverage is a bad thing when faced with such incidents.
Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem that there will be an end to threats being made. Inevitably, a handful will be carried out. So we must continue to prepare, to reinforce the message that threats must be reported, and to take action when warranted.
Our society will have to continue making hard decisions.