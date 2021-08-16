The speed with which the Afghan government collapsed was stunning. There were signs of trouble early on, but few anticipated the complete implosion of the Afghan military defenses or the near complete inability of the government to respond effectively.
Was this predictable? Perhaps. The government in Kabul was never what anyone would have called stable. Most expected the withdrawal of American troops to result in some gains for the Taliban, but not like this. As events unfolded they recalled similar images of desperate evacuations from Saigon almost 50 years ago. They have also renewed a question asked then: was it worth it?
U.S. troops arrived in the wake of the attacks launched by al Qaida almost 20 years ago. The United States saw more than 1,800 combat deaths in Afghanistan since the war began. There were more than 22,000 casualties for American forces.
It’s worth remembering that the initial invasion, a response to the Taliban’s refusal to withdraw protection for those who attacked the United States, was broadly popular here. Polls found about 88 percent of Americans supported the action. Support, perhaps inevitably, waned as the war dragged on through successive presidential administrations.
The need to withdraw has, in recent years, become a fairly bipartisan view. How and when was the question. The current administration and its predecessor both announced plans leave. Both said they believed the Afghan national government would be responsible for security, and that the trillions of dollars invested in infrastructure and arms would make its task possible. That proved hopelessly optimistic.
The irony is that Afghanistan was a comparatively stable nation within living memory. The instability of the past decades traces back to the Soviet Union’s invasion in 1979. That invasion, ironically, removed a communist government the Soviets viewed as insufficiently tied to Moscow.
While there are parallels between the U.S. involvement in this century and the Soviet involvement in the last one, they aren’t perfect. Both show the limitations of a foreign power in trying to prop up a government in an area where it lacks broad legitimacy with the population it seeks to govern. Both efforts failed, ultimately, to restore peace in Afghanistan, and the extremism that grew up in response to those efforts remains an international challenge.
All of that is the big picture. It misses the human effects the war had. Years of families separated from loved ones serving in the U.S. military and with our allies. Efforts to keep relationships strong over a temperamental internet connection. Care packages posted with what at home were everyday items, transformed into luxuries at a forward base.
The numbers miss the rehab work done by those injured in ambushes and roadside bombs. They miss the way in which life was never the same, even as it continued for those who came home.
They miss those who didn’t come home, aside from in a flag-draped coffin. Numbers don’t see families missing birthdays, anniversaries, all the little celebrations and milestones that should have been.
They miss the work service members did helping Afghan families repairing their world, the vast strides made for women and girls who now face massive uncertainty. They miss the connections forged between Americans and Afghans who genuinely believed they were working for a brighter future for their nations.
Was it worth it?
That’s a hard question to answer. It asks us to balance the pain and sacrifice of the past 20 years against the genuine improvements in people’s lives in Afghanistan, even if the latter proves temporary. The question asks us to make sense of a complex web of interactions, of two decades’ events, and to do so with little time for reflection.
Was it worth it? That is the question that demands our attention today, but is it one that we can even answer? How can we who were never there know what to say in the face of images like what we are seeing?
Was it worth it?
We don’t know. Neither do we know what happens now. The world is different from what it was when the war began. All we can do is hope, thank those who served and gave their best efforts, and see what comes next.