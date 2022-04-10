It’s not overstating to say the outbreak of bird flu that’s expanding in the United States is a disaster for farms and breeders. And, unfortunately, it’s unlikely to be contained.
The outbreak of EA H5N1, described by officials as a “highly pathogenic avian influenza,” means massive losses for farmers whose flocks are hit with the disease. It’s lethal to domesticated and captive birds. An outbreak means the destruction of the flock in which it’s found.
Three flocks in Wisconsin have been eliminated so far and a fourth, just discovered in Barron County, most likely awaits the same fate. Zoos are taking precautions, keeping some of their birds away from outdoor exhibits. Last week the Associated Press sent out a photo of some penguins waddling their way through an indoor area at an Iowa zoo instead of their outdoor habitat.
The virus isn’t carried by humans, but wild birds do pose a threat. And that’s why this isn’t going to stop soon. Wild birds aren’t nearly as badly affected by this strain of the virus as captive and domestic birds. So they live to spread it. Infected wild birds have been found in 21 states.
But scientists don’t think wild birds are solely to blame. Humans who care for birds on farms can track the virus into a building. Experts think mice can do the same, and let’s see even the best-run facilities try to keep them completely out.
There’s even evidence the virus can spread on dust particles picked up by the wind. If that proves to be correct it means almost everything other than hermetically sealed enclosures will be vulnerable to a degree.
Efforts to control the spread have led to almost 23 million chickens and turkeys being killed since the current outbreak was spotted in February in Indiana. Poultry shows, exhibitions and swap meets are banned in Wisconsin through the end of May on orders from the state’s Department of Agriculture, trade and Consumer Protection. That’s a hit for breeders and the sites that host such shows. Similar bans have been put in place in other states, including as far away as North Carolina.
Farmers will see some reimbursements, but costs aren’t limited to indemnity payments. In fact, that’s not most of it. It costs money to euthanize the birds and to dispose of the carcasses. Farms that experience outbreaks need to be cleaned, too. An outbreak in 2014-2015 saw Congress authorize $1 billion to respond, only $200 million of which was tied to payments to farmers.
This is going to have a far-reaching effect on Wisconsin’s economy. Consumers are likely to pay more for chicken, turkey and eggs, on top of inflation that’s already raising prices. And government relief comes from tax dollars.
There isn’t a great deal most of us can do to help out in this situation. Most people don’t work in close contact with farm birds anymore, and comparatively few people own birds at home.
But Wisconsin’s DNR is asking people to keep their eyes open. Remember, most of the spread seems to be coming from wild birds, and most of us see those on a daily basis. Birds that show tremors, “circling movement,” or hold their heads in odd positions may have the virus. Those observations can be reported to the state at (608) 267-0866 or emailed to DNRWildlifeSwitchboard@wi.gov. Wisconsin residents with flocks have separate numbers they can call if they spot signs of infection.
Despite the virus not being a threat to people, residents are cautioned against handling sick or dead birds.
It wouldn’t be a surprise at all to see Congress take up relief bills on the avian flu in the next month or two, and the relief will definitely be needed. Farmers will lose their entire flocks. Without help, such a loss would probably be enough to force many out of the industry. Even with the relief, some may opt out anyway. It’s not as if farmers have caught a lot of breaks over the past couple decades.
The outbreak will eventually end. But it’s going to be a hard, worried spring for a lot of farmers in Wisconsin.