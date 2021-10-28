This weekend brings one of the most popular holidays of the year. By some accountings the amount Americans spend on Halloween decorations, candy and costumes is second only to the amount of spending on Christmas.
The holiday has evolved past much of the religious trappings it originally held. While November 1 remains All Saints Day, the festivities of the night before generally overshadow it. Those roots go deep indeed, into Pagan celebrations in Europe that marked the end of harvest and the swift approach of winter.
In what became the United States, celebrations varied considerably during the colonial period. Southern colonies tended to embrace Halloween more than the Puritan-rooted colonies to the north. But things remained mostly low key until the mid-19th century. Today, Americans spend close to $500 million on costumes for their pets alone.
The focus now is clearly more on an event that people enjoy for the fun of it than the ancient beliefs. And, for most, the call of “trick or treat” by neighborhood children isn’t quite the request for a bribe it once was. Tricks have generally given way to good humor.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t genuinely scary elements to Halloween. But they’re not usually what people think of. Apocryphal stories of treats booby trapped with razor blades or similarly harmful substances are more myth than reality.
There were fewer than 100 confirmed cases of Halloween candy tampering in the 20th century. Joel Best, a University of Delaware sociologist studied the accounts and found they weren’t nearly as common as people often believe, and most were hoaxes to begin with. Parents should check children’s hauls on Halloween, by all means, but the reality is that’s more about caution than a real threat.
The risk for Halloween is different. There are going to be plenty of children out in costumes, moving door-to-door in the evening. Some costumes will inevitably obscure their vision. Others will get caught up in the excitement and forget things like looking both ways before crossing a street. In short, it’s a matter of kids being kids.
That places a greater responsibility on adults who may be out at the same time. Drivers will need to be especially cautious when trick or treaters are about.
If you have pets, it’s probably a good idea to take some precautions. We’ve met very few dogs who don’t want to immediately meet whoever knocks, and there are plenty of cats who like to take the chance to slip outside when there’s the least crack at the door. It’s a lot more fun to be able to enjoy the children’s costumes when they come ringing rather than chasing a pet who got out.
Even parents accompanying young children on their rounds should probably keep both eyes peeled. There are plenty of kids who will be running as fast as they can from house to house, and they won’t always be paying attention to who is between them and the next stop. They may not mean to, but a collision can still leave both parties with a good bruise.
Halloween is fun for just about everyone, and it doesn’t really take much to make sure that it stays that way. A bit of planning and preparation go a long way.
Enjoy the holiday. The fact it falls on the weekend this year simplifies some things. There won’t be a rush to get into costume. It will be cool, but not the kind of cold that hits some years. So have fun.
Just don’t let the pursuit of fun distract you too much when you need to be paying attention.