Well, the new year has arrived. We’ve finished our look back at the biggest stories of last year, and getting ready for what 2023 brings.
There’s no way of knowing what’s in store, of course. Three years ago it was easy to see COVID would reach the United States, but few realized how disruptive it would be. There are plenty of pieces out there making predictions, so we’re going to steer clear of our cracked crystal ball.
Instead of predictions, here are the headlines we’d like to see in 2023.
1. Wisconsin leaders realize compromise isn’t actually bad
As we pointed out last week, most of the legislation that passed the last session was actually bipartisan. But that’s easy to forget when elected officials spend so much time and effort telling people how bad the other side is and how they’re obstructing everything good. Most people let that go in one ear and out the other, but the cumulative effect of such a drumbeat is real, no matter how much we may wish it wasn’t.
So we’d like to see our state’s leadership, from both major parties, really engage one another and drop the games for a while. We’re not asking you to suddenly agree on everything. But making a genuine effort to engage in meaningful negotiations, rather than just posturing, isn’t too much to ask.
2. Work wraps up on Eau Claire transit hub
This is a bit more realistic than hoping politicians behave themselves. Maybe. We hope so, anyway.
The downtown disruption caused by construction of the new transit hub has been significant. And it is dragging out to become a significant black eye for the district. The hang-up remains construction of the apartments above the transit hub and parking garage.
As we’ve said before, tacking those apartments on was a needless complication, and now Eau Claire is in the position of having to make it work or lose a very sizable grant. Skyrocketing prices for building materials aren’t helping, either.
Still, getting the project completed is most definitely in the city’s best interests. And we would hope Eau Claire officials learn a little lesson in keeping projects focused and uncomplicated when possible.
3. Sun Country boosts flight frequency
The biggest change with Sun Country coming into the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport is one we’re not thrilled with: loss of daily service to a major hub. SkyWest flew into Chicago. Sun Country has less frequent flights to Minnesota.
The addition of seasonal routes to warm-weather locations isn’t minor. That holds real opportunity if Sun Country can convince people to fly. And in winter that shouldn’t take too much. But those flights won’t be the kind of core travel for business Eau Claire needs. While it could take significant time, we’d like to see Sun Country bump up the frequency of flights to Minneapolis, boosting the region’s connection to the wider world.
4. Children’s Museum wows on opening day
The wait to see Eau Claire’s new Children’s Museum is almost over. The facility looks fantastic, from what we can tell. But the real test is once the doors open.
The museum needs a solid opening. The past several years haven’t been kind. COVID’s forced closure in 2020 was understandable, as was the decision to shut down later in the year after capacity restrictions made it harder to host groups.
Now, though, the museum is going to need to find stable financial footing while operating an active museum. It’s a challenge. Museum officials’ experience will help. We’d be surprised if there aren’t some bumps in the road, but the future looks bright. Getting the facility back in the swing of things will be a big boost.
5. A championship year?
This might be a stretch, but the Bucks are still one of the best teams in the NBA and the Brewers are a consistent playoff presence. And then there are the Packers.
Would it really be too much to hope for to see one of those teams put together a championship season? Seeing Aaron Rodgers ride off with a title would be remarkable, especially the way the Packers’ hopes looked a few weeks ago. Seeing the Brewers back in the World Series would end a couple generations’ frustration.
Whatever comes our way, we’re looking forward to covering the region’s stories. Happy New Year.