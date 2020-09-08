When the world seemed to grind to a halt this past spring, it meant a lot of things had to be set aside to one degree or another.
We’ve been able to catch up on some of them. Most sports leagues are playing again. Others were simply lost. Spring graduations, for example, looked nothing like the ceremonies seniors had spent years looking forward to.
The early days of the pandemic also saw most non-emergency health services put on hold. You can go to the doctor for a physical again or to a dentist to have your checkup. But as our reporter found in a front-page story Tuesday there’s good evidence many of the appointments that were canceled have not been made up.
That’s worrisome.
Simply put, basic cancer screenings save lives. Early detection is critically important to give yourself the best chance to beat cancer. It’s almost always easiest to cure if detected in its early stages, and that means going to the doctor and getting checked.
Look, we get it. There’s legitimate reason to be worried about COVID-19. It’s a potentially lethal disease caused by a virus that first appeared less than a year ago. It can be spread by people who don’t even realize they have it. And there can be serious, long-term complications even if you never wind up on a ventilator.
Against that backdrop, it seems like the safest path is to avoid places where there’s a risk of infection. In most cases that’s true. Not when it comes to screenings, though.
The risk of giving cancer a bigger head start should outweigh the risk of contracting the COVID-19 virus for most people. That’s especially true for people with family histories of cancer, people for whom the risk is elevated from the very start.
The value of screenings is not in dispute. Dr. Timothy Burns, an oncologist with Mayo Clinic Health System, said screenings are “proven to detect cancer early and prevent cancer related deaths for many types of cancers.”
The efforts of local health care providers to protect clients while still offering services are not in dispute, either. Jessica Gugel, an oncologist nurse navigator for Prevea Cancer Center, said she is “confident the hospital has done everything they can to ensure we’re a safe place for people to come and receive care.”
No doctor or nurse wants to risk anyone’s health unnecessarily. They’re doing the best they can to protect patients. There are some measured risks that need to be taken, though, and that includes making sure you make and keep appointments for cancer screenings.
If you’re worried, talk to your doctor’s office. Find out what precautions they’re taking and what you’ll be expected to do before your screening. If a phone conversation is the difference between keeping your appointment and canceling, it’s worth that effort.
There are some signs the sharp drop in screenings is easing, both nationally and locally. That’s good news, and it means a number of people know they need to keep up with their screening schedules.
We’re not going to make predictions based on the drop in screening numbers earlier this year. There are too many individual issues that play in to a person’s cancer risk. The broad consensus, though, is that finding cancer earlier is better. Screenings accomplish that.
So, please, if you are in a group that should be having routine cancer screenings, make sure you make that appointment.