If you haven’t been thinking about events 20 years ago given what has happened in Afghanistan over the past couple weeks, we’d be surprised. The return of the Taliban almost exactly 20 years after the attacks of Sept. 11, 2001 is chilling.
Attention to the anniversary of the attacks has waned somewhat in recent years. That’s not entirely surprising. A lot has happened. Nearly a full generation has been born since planes were flown into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and crashed into a field in Pennsylvania when passengers fought back. There are millions of Americans for whom the events of that day are in history books and the conversations of their elders, not their own memories.
This anniversary is a big one. Twenty years. Those born at the time of the attacks are now college-age students. They have never known a world in which the twin towers were anything but a tragic memory. The Pentagon, for them, has always had one side on which the stone is a different color, a scar left from unimaginable horror.
The basic outlines remain sharp for most of us. The first word of a plane having hit in New York. The shock when, after the second struck, we all realized it wasn’t an accident. Most of us spent the next several days trying to process what had happened, reading accounts and watching reports on events. The eyes of the world stayed focused on that story in a way we’ve rarely seen.
But, inevitably, details have gone fuzzy. Each year it becomes a little more difficult to summon the little things that we once thought were seared into our memories.
The anniversary is still several weeks away, but we want to hear from you. We’re asking readers to submit short accounts of what they remember. What stands out about that day? Who were you with? How did you find out?
Our goal is to produce a collection of the community’s memories, selected and printed as we remember how life changed 20 years ago. But to do that, we need to hear from you.
Send us your memories. Try to keep it focused; about 300 words is a good target. Tell us about your reactions, the details that still stand out to you. If you have photos that help explain, we’d like to see those, too.
Please email your stories to our editor, Matt Milner, at matt.milner@ecpc.com by Tuesday, Sept. 7. That will give us time to put together the story in a way that allows for as many as possible to be heard.
This story will be part of our broader coverage with the anniversary of the attacks. We’re planning additional local stories, along with national pieces from several outlets. We’ll look at how the world is different from it was on that clear day, and how many things remain the same.
As we’ve said before, our understanding of history changes over time. That fact is underscored by the debates we have today in our society over monuments. It is reinforced every time a court revisits an area of the law previous generations would have thought self-evident. We’d be surprised if people’s understandings of the attacks haven’t changed in the past 20 years. Our understanding of the aftermath certainly has.
It’s reasonable to ask why we should revisit memories that, for most of us, are among the most horrifying of our lives. For those who lived through September 2001, there will always be a before and an after. There will always be the world we thought we knew and the world we encountered after the fact. Why return?
In short, it’s because people are in a very real sense made by the stories they tell. How we recount events that helped shape the world have always played a major role in knitting communities together. There’s a reason they’re called communal memories, after all.
So we invite you to join with us in that sharing for this anniversary. Tell us what you remember, where you were and how you reacted. Let us renew the record, see whether we might struggle again to make sense of such senseless acts. It’s our story as Americans, and on this anniversary we should tell it.