For all the sound and thunder that accompanied the U.S. Supreme Court’s response to last year’s leak of a draft opinion, the report on the investigation signified nothing.

The outrage the leak and subsequent publication of the draft prompted with Chief Justice John Roberts was palpable. Roberts dubbed the leak “absolutely appalling.” The report, if the 23-page summary truly deserves that description, reflected that tone. Its opening sentences said the leak “was no mere misguided attempt at protest. It was a grave assault on the judicial process.”