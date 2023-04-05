It will be a little bit before the final numbers are clear, but it looks like Wisconsin voters set a record for spring elections on Tuesday. More than 36% of eligible voters turned out, a new high for a spring, non-presidential primary year.
At least 1.7 million Wisconsin residents cast ballots on Tuesday. That’s an impressive showing for a spring election, though it’s far short of the turnouts that have been seen in the fall general elections in recent years.
Turnout was clearly driven by the Wisconsin Supreme Court election, which was the most expensive such campaign in U.S. history. The candidates and other groups pumped more than $42 million into the campaigns, almost three times as much as the previous record.
Eau Claire County saw some 33,200 votes cast in that race. Preliminary numbers suggest the county’s turnout was a bit higher than the state’s average. And healthy numbers cast ballots in area referendums in several area communities.
People can and do complain about the tenor of elections, and they have a point. We’d like to see the rhetoric toned down. A little more dignity and a little less hysteria from the incessant commercial babbling would please a lot of people.
But it’s also worth remembering that the sheer volume involved in the elections is in part due to the passion from voters. That’s reflected in recent voter turnout counts. It’s reflected in the fact people who have rarely engaged with politics over the past few decades are now deeply committed to them.
We see that as a good thing. As we’ve noted before, the vast majority of those who stand as candidates at any level do so out of a very real desire to help. They want to see their communities succeed and to play a role in making that happen. Those who run for selfish or hidden motives are, generally, found out and turned out by voters in short order.
That said, it would be a mistake to equate passion with health in elections. The two often go together, but it doesn’t take much knowledge of history to identify times when blind acceptance and support allowed people to thoroughly identify with genuinely odious ideologies. In fact, the 1930 and 1932 elections in Weimar Germany saw an uptick in turnout compared to declining numbers in the 1920s. But they also saw a distinct turn toward the extreme right and left.
What we saw this week continues to underscore the reality that Wisconsin is a genuine swing state. Voters are closely divided. The past several presidential elections have been decided by small fractions of the vote, and there’s little reason to expect that to change next year.
And, despite the hyperventilating accusations flung around during elections, there are very few people in government or running for office who genuinely adhere to either a fascist or communist ideology. There are differences, deeply-held disagreements, but irresponsible accusations that use inflammatory terms without knowing what they actually mean are far more common than genuine extremism.
Like we said, things do need to be toned down.
The interest Wisconsin voters continue to show in elections that would have generated little more than a shrug not so very long ago is encouraging. The fact they are not just engaging in the wrangling and electioneering before the vote, but are turning out to cast their ballots is as well.