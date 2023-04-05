It will be a little bit before the final numbers are clear, but it looks like Wisconsin voters set a record for spring elections on Tuesday. More than 36% of eligible voters turned out, a new high for a spring, non-presidential primary year.

At least 1.7 million Wisconsin residents cast ballots on Tuesday. That’s an impressive showing for a spring election, though it’s far short of the turnouts that have been seen in the fall general elections in recent years.