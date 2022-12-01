With this week’s snow and the calendar’s turn to December, we figured we’d use this editorial as a reminder. We’ve gotten a couple inquiries already and, yes, we’re doing the holiday memories contest again.
To recap the rules, entries must be no longer than 500 words. If teachers use this as an assignment (and a number do), entries must include the students’ school and grade. Submissions by email are highly preferred.
There are five categories: Grades 1-3, Grades 4-5, Grades 6-8, Grades 9-12, and adults. While the adults win a year’s subscription to the Leader-Telegram, students receive $25. The contest is open to anyone who isn’t an employee of the Eau Claire Press Co., or immediate family member. Carriers are exempt from that prohibition.
Winners and honorable mention entries will run December 16, 19 and 23.
While the time of year may give people a nudge to think about favorite Christmas memories, it’s worth noting that this is not specifically a Christmas memory contest. Writers may focus on any holiday, secular or religious.
And we’re inclined to use a fairly broad definition of holiday. Our editor’s family used to cut a fresh tree on the Saturday after Thanksgiving each year, and decorate it the following weekend. Memories of those events would qualify (were he not an employee), even though they didn’t take place on a holiday’s actual date.
The thing that impresses us each year with this contest is the quality of some of the entries. They can be genuinely touching, funny, or spur ideas about how to incorporate new ideas and create new traditions for our own families.
It’s remarkable in a lot of ways how our memories of holidays from years gone by tend to gloss over what the season can be. Sure, most people make an effort to see family and close friends. But which part sticks out in your mind later? Is it the gathering, or is it the multi-day marathon of frantic cleaning?
The same thing goes for gifts. We tend to remember people’s reactions, not the storefront scrum that led to them receiving the gift. There are exceptions — many people have memories about that one year where waiting outside on Black Friday was ridiculously cold or how many stores had to be checked before the right toy was found — but for the most part it’s the people that make the memories.
We’ve said it before, but making memories is important. Taking the time to hit pause on the day-to-day routine takes an effort. It’s much easier to just go along with things the way they usually are and not rock the routine. But so many memorable things require us to do just that. If we want to make the memories we crave, we have to make time to do so.
That’s part of why the holiday season so often stands out. There’s a specific emphasis on nostalgia, on making memories. It’s one of the rare times when there’s a societal endorsement of stopping and focusing on something other than the rat race.
So try to make some memories this season, even if it’s just a cup of coffee with an old friend. Go ahead. You have permission.
Besides, if you don’t have memories you won’t have anything to submit in our contest.