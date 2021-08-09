The most recent count of Eau Claire’s homeless population provides concrete evidence for what many had said anecdotally: the number of people who are homeless in our community is higher than it was.
It’s hard to say just how much. It’s possible at least a portion of this year’s rise was due to canvassers doing a better job than in years gone by or they were simply lucky. And it’s important to keep in mind that last year’s canvass, which found seven individuals, was very probably skewed by the pandemic.
This isn’t the first time there have been wide variations. The 2018 count found just nine homeless individuals, undoubtedly an undercount given the preceding and succeeding years. But it’s hard to ignore the fact this year’s tally of 32 people represents a jump of 39% compared to the 2019 count.
It’s a mistake to read too much into any one point-in-time study, which is what these counts are. Trends, on the other hand, matter. While big swings in any given year are likely the result of factors other than homelessness itself, the undeniable trend is heading upwards. In 2015 and 2016, there were around a dozen people found in each count. In 2017 and 2019, the number was in the low 20s.
Nathan Dougherty, who coordinated the count this summer, was blunt about the implications: “It really goes to show our community this is a prevalent issue. It’s becoming more and more visible.”
The count arrives at what has become a sensitive time for people discussing the overall issue of homelessness in Eau Claire and the Chippewa Valley. Early last week a city committee postponed a decision on Sojourner House’s application to expand. That debate was continued in large part due to serious concerns from neighboring residents and businesses over the behavior of some of those who use Sojourner House’s services.
In the wake of that decision, we said on our editorial page that communication between the shelter and those who live or work in the vicinity is critical. We urged everyone involved to pursue opportunities to explore some of the ideas and concerns raised by the expansion plans. We said neither side can afford to reject the other’s worries out of hand, and that the clear reality is that Eau Claire needs a shelter.
The figures released with the summer homeless count support those contentions. The need for a shelter cannot be questioned in good faith. The fact Eau Claire has people living — and in some cases, dying — in downtown parks and other public spaces is something that cannot be ignored. Neither can the fact that the shelter’s neighbors should not be asked to deal with people urinating or defecating on their properties after leaving the shelter during the day.
The issue of homelessness isn’t going away. Virtually every community in America has homeless people. Only the visibility varies. People who are fortunate enough to be able to have friends or family to stay with temporarily, who are able to find a couch to sleep on rather than a bench or a doorway, are not less homeless because they are less visible.
Those who say it looks bad for Eau Claire when visitors come and find people sleeping on downtown benches or keeping a watchful eye on bags and backpacks that clearly hold most of their possessions aren’t wrong. That doesn’t create a welcoming environment. But neither do we believe a sanitized, false perfection that ignores people’s needs is an acceptable solution.
The count of Eau Claire’s homeless population should add urgency to the discussions we previously called for. The reality is that we’re not talking about numbers. We’re talking about people. Every one of those counted earlier this month is someone’s son, someone’s daughter. Every one of them grew up with hopes and dreams. We dare not ignore the common humanity that connects us with them.
We’ll give the last word to Dougherty. When we spoke with him last week he thanked the volunteers who made the survey possible. He also gave a warning: the problems will not disappear if the community fails to address homelessness. They will grow.
Solutions may be hard. But waiting won’t make it any easier.