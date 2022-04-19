It’s tough to get your full mindset into spring right now. Mother Nature seems intent on keeping winter around as long as possible this year.
We’re a month into the official spring season now. Longer if you go by meteorological seasons. But we’re still dealing with persistent, if ineffective, snow, and everyone is sick of it. In fact, our editorial board considered writing on precisely what we thought nature could do with this approach.
We decided the complaints about the phrasing were probably not worth it.
But there may be a little bit of a cure in today’s paper. The Northwoods Home & Garden section runs today. Reading it may give you some ideas for sprucing things up this spring, even if that has to wait for the weather to realize spring is actually here.
The section itself is a combined effort. Sure, we could probably pull this one off with just the Leader-Telegram’s newsroom and ad staff. But the amount of work is daunting. Instead, we draw on one of our genuine strengths: our relationship with sister papers in northern Wisconsin.
Newspaper companies that have multiple holdings across a region are nothing new. You could argue that they go back to some of the earliest efforts at American journalism, since Thomas Jefferson created more than a few papers to support his ideas in the years after the Revolutionary War. But, given the limits of 18th century communications, the associations were weak and there wasn’t much opportunity to share news even within smaller areas.
That’s one of the big advantages newspapers have today. True, there are major challenges. Many are due to the internet and changes in how people communicate. But those same challenges bring us opportunities. We can communicate quickly and effectively with the other papers in our group, and we do. Weekly online meetings help plan things like the Home & Garden section that’s in today’s paper, bringing us stories that simply wouldn’t have been available otherwise.
Spooner’s Regan Kohler wrote about how people can create outdoor living spaces. They aren’t new, necessarily, but the popularity of such approaches has risen significantly over the past decade. The long, warm evenings of a Wisconsin summer are made for gathering outdoors with friends and family. The same is true of backyard kitchens, which Price County’s Tom LaVenture wrote about. It’s a step beyond the classic backyard grill, and a way to enjoy the season even more.
A guide like this wouldn’t be complete without a look at practices for creating a beautiful garden, and Kathy Hanson from Sawyer County looked at ways people can create fantastic results without requiring constant tending.
There’s more, of course. But our point right now is that this section is a collective effort, something that required effort from multiple newsrooms over the course of about a month. Sections like this hit on one day, but there’s a lot that had to happen in order for them to reach readers.
And that brings us to what readers likely noticed about today’s paper: the price. This is one of our premium days, a paper with something significantly more than what a normal Wednesday edition brings. There’s value to that additional content and, frankly, we think it’s more than the price change reflects.
We understand readers may be taken aback. It’s easy to get used to things and surprises aren’t always welcome. Heck, it wasn’t that long ago when most papers cost 50 cents or so. But like everyone, we’re dealing with higher costs and, occasionally, that’s going to show up for readers.
We’ve seen a couple increases in newsprint costs this year, and we’ve been warned another is coming. And those increases come on top of other increases, like the cost of fuel to just get that paper to our press in Lake Hallie or the printed papers to stores around the region. We’re holding the line for our readers as well as we can. The reality, though, is that there are limits to what any business can absorb before their products’ prices see changes, too.
We remain committed to this region. We’re grateful that so many of you make our paper part of your day and that an increasing number do the same online. And we will continue to bring you our best efforts.
Now if we can only get the weather to do the same.