Last week our editor had the privilege of being a judge for the Wisconsin Civics Games, which returned after a COVID hiatus. The games involved high school teams from around Wisconsin in a quiz bowl-style event.
The competition didn’t crown a champion, but set the stage for the Civics Games finals. Each round got tougher, and it was impressive to watch the teams in the last matches of the day square off. There were several extraordinarily close matchups. You could see the preparation and investment of time these students put in.
How hard did things get? The first question of Round 1 was “Name the two major political parties in the United States.” Most teams could answer before the judge was finished reading the question. By the last round students were being asked this: “Wisconsin was the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment, granting women the right to vote. Which state was the last to ratify before it went into law?”
The answer was Tennessee.
The following are 10 questions from the four rounds of last week’s Civics Games. The answers will be at the bottom of the editorial.
1. Under Wisconsin’s Open Meetings Law, how much notice must be given for a meeting of a government body?
2. Name two requirements for serving on a jury.
3. The United States Postal Service is an independent agency of which branch of government?
4. What is the minimum number of meetings per year required for a county board in Wisconsin?
5. Who was the first governor of Wisconsin Territory?
6. How many electors are in the Electoral College?
7. In order to prompt a recall election in Wisconsin, how many signatures are required?
8. How many cities are in Wisconsin?
9. Victoria Woodhull, in 1872, was the first woman to do what in the United States?
10. Which department of the federal government issues United States passports?
The knowledge and enthusiasm displayed by the students at the Civics Games clashes with the headlines since Friday.
This has been a rough week for everyone in the area. The death of a child is always a heavy blow. The fact another child is accused in the case doesn’t help. And there’s a clear limit to how much we can constructively say on the subject in this moment.
It’s easy to forget when news like this is on everyone’s mind how impressive the youth of Wisconsin really are. After all, students were expected to be able to answer the above questions. That’s part of what hurts right now. There’s so much potential that will be forever unfulfilled.
The investigators in the Lily Peters case deserve the public’s thanks for their efforts. It’s important that we not forget that, while we can all find distractions, they had to focus on such a wrenching event at length. They were clearly aided by the tips people called in. Thank you to everyone who helped.
May Lily’s memory be a blessing for those she loved, and those who love her.
Answers: 1. 24 hours 2. At least 18 years old, a U.S. citizen, and able to understand English 3. The executive branch 4. Two 5. Henry Dodge 6. 538 7. 15% of the residents who voted in the previous gubernatorial election 8. 190 9. Run for president of the United States 10. The U.S. Department of State