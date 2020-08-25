The start of a new academic year is usually a moment of optimism. It’s a fresh beginning, an opportunity to begin again with a clean slate.
This year is, clearly, different. There’s always a little bit of trepidation when the year begins. But the worries are more often will I like my teacher or my classmates rather than will I catch a serious illness.
Parents, students, teachers and administrators are all nervous. They should be. So should everyone else. No one really knows what’s going to happen in the next few weeks.
When schools say they have made every preparation they can, that they genuinely believe their approaches will help spare their students and teachers the burden of a major outbreak of COVID-19, we believe they’re speaking in good faith. The virus is insidious, though, and it’s very difficult to prevent new clusters of infection from forming.
It’s also clear that some schools, specifically colleges, have already fallen short. The University of Iowa apologized to a student who tested positive for the virus and was sent to quarantine in a filthy room in another dorm. Notre Dame’s student newspaper accused the administration of trying to deflect blame to students instead of admitting they were ill prepared.
And then there’s the University of North Carolina, where the student newspaper used an expletive to describe the situation in an editorial headline. Such an act would usually be cause for collective hand-wringing. Not this time. Most who read the editorial nodded and agreed with the students’ assessment.
The harsh reality is that there are no guarantees. There are no magical preparations that can make a school proof against this virus. There are no steps that will protect everyone, 100 percent of the time.
The best we can do in these situations is follow much the same advice as we give students when they’re planning out their future careers. Hope for the best. Work hard. But have a backup plan.
The first steps need to be the same as what health experts have said all along. Wash your hands with soap and water, cover your coughs and sneezes. Stay home when you feel ill. Wearing a mask isn’t a silver bullet any more than any of the others, but it helps protect others and there is growing evidence it can improve the chances of people developing only minor illness themselves.
It’s entirely possible, perhaps even likely, that schools will have to move online at some point. It may not be as simple as a district-wide decision, either. An outbreak of a dozen new cases at one school in a week’s time is very different from another school having only one or two cases in a week. How to manage those differences and offer children their best chance at education while simultaneously offering the best chance of staying healthy will not be simple.
What we’re seeing right now with the pandemic, with different parts of the nation experiencing radically different trajectories, isn’t really a surprise. There has never been a truly unified response. That’s not a surprise. Not in a nation as large as ours with a built-in resistance to being told what to do.
Neither is it a surprise to anyone who has studied history. During the flu pandemic a century ago, different cities arrived at very different approaches. The outcomes varied accordingly. Other historic pandemics showed waves of infection and relief before eventually dying down to low levels.
One of the key differences now is our ability to track infections and respond to what those numbers say. That can offer some protection. It only does so if we pay attention and act based on the evidence, though.
And that’s what schools will need to do this fall. They must keep track of what is happening in their classrooms and campuses. They must seek to understand the patterns and listen to health experts when they need to make decisions. And we must all give them the space to do so.
The start of a new academic year is nerve-wracking enough under normal circumstances. These aren’t normal.