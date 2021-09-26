This has been a good year for fans of Wisconsin’s pro sports teams. While the Packers came up just shy of last season’s Super Bowl, the Bucks brought home the franchise’s second NBA title. And Milwaukee’s other team is managing to steal some of the spotlight away from the NFL this fall.
The Brewers are in the postseason for the fourth consecutive year and are looking to make the state a champion twice over in 2021. On paper, the Brewers may have the easiest path to the World Series of any team entering the baseball postseason. They would have clinched the Central Division long ago if the St. Louis Cardinals hadn’t gone on a reality-defying winning streak.
The Cardinals will take the second wild card slot, but they have to play either the Los Angeles Dodgers or the San Francisco Giants. Both of those teams will have more than 100 wins, and they may well have to fight each other for a spot in the National League Championship Series.
While those teams fight, the Brewers play the winner of the NL East, a division so putrid its leader didn’t even guarantee a winning record until this past weekend. Strange things happen in the postseason, so the Brewers can’t be complacent. But they should be in better shape after the first round than any of the three teams they could face there.
The Brewers are still looking for their first World Series title and only their second trip to the Fall Classic. It has been a while. How long? Back then, Bud Selig was known as an owner rather than the owners’ pawn in the commissioner’s office.
There’s reason for optimism as the team closes out the season. The team has played well, building enough of a lead in the Central to comfortably withstand the Cardinals’ late-season surge.
Wisconsin sports fans can remember when the baseball postseason meant watching year in, year out, as other teams celebrated. Then there were the years before Favre and Rodgers, when past glory felt far away to Packers fans. Until this year the Bucks never seemed to quite put it all together, even when it seemed like they would.
The point? It’s extremely rare for all three of Wisconsin’s pro teams to be at or near the top of their sports at once. This, for our state’s sports fans, is a golden age.
We’ve written before about the power of sports to overcome divides in our society. They’re not going to be permanent solutions, of course. But they’re a welcome reminder that most people have more in common than that which divides them.
Our country and our state are as divided as they’ve been in at least a generation, with little reason to look at our leaders with optimism. The sniping and ill will seems endemic in Washington, D.C., and hardly less prevalent in Madison. It’s frequently discouraging.
Should it be, though? Should we look at these challenges and sink into despair, or should we accept them as a call to rise above? The latter is infinitely preferable.
We would remind both our political leaders and our readers that our society does not require one group to win and another to lose. We can find solutions that help everyone, that raise our nation and our communities. Doing so requires us to listen to our better selves, but that’s far different from being impossible.
To stretch the comparison a little bit, this really isn’t too different from the way a team must pull together if it hopes to win. Do you really think every player on a pro team comes from the same background? Do they all share the same personal philosophies? Of course not.
What they share is a common sense of purpose; a goal that allows them to realize elevating themselves requires elevating others. That’s not really so different from what can happen in our society at large, if we allow it.
We’re not looking for miracles, just for people to think for a second before posting online or replying to others. Take just a little time to think about the effects of your words.
Well, we’re looking for one other thing, too. It would be nice to see the Brewers bring home a title. And, for the first time in a very long while, that looks realistic.