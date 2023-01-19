One of the most common themes we write on when we address Wisconsin politics is the need for the people elected to govern the state to actually, you know, govern.
It’s a dishearteningly common refrain as intransigence and bullheadedness seems to rule the day in Madison. But every now and then there are signs of those in office getting the message and working together to take positive steps for the state.
We may be seeing a couple of those moments now.
Recently, there were indications Gov. Tony Evers and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos might be on much the same page regarding adjustment of the state’s shared revenue formula. The tweak might shift a bit more money to local governments.
The need for that is obvious. Anyone who doubts it need only look at last fall, when 17 separate referendums were approved by voters in Wisconsin. Local governments made the case for funding, and voters responded.
Notably, several of those votes focused on revenue for public safety. That includes the vote here in Eau Claire, where the city earmarked the funds for several needed positions. Kenosha and Racine have done much the same in recent elections.
Vos’ comments are particularly encouraging. He said the state needs “to do something different as far as being able to pay public employees, police officers, people who work in the sanitation department … to make sure that their wages are being kept up with the private sector.”
We do want to tap the brakes just a bit on optimism. Recognizing a problem and reaching agreement on how to address it are very different things. But the common position that something needs to change is a very real first step.
A similar common ground seems to be emerging with regard to medical marijuana in Wisconsin. The issue has long been popular among Wisconsin voters, but the Legislature has never made a serious move toward allowing it.
When the Legislature began this year that stance seemed to have shifted. Devin LeMahieu, the Senate majority leader, said the Republicans who dominate the body are “getting pretty close on medical marijuana.”
More than 80% of Wisconsin residents say that’s a path legislators should take. And a strong majority — 64% — believe Evers’ proposal for full legalization should be adopted. In short, there’s an extraordinarily low level of political risk for the idea.
While Evers may prefer legalization, he’d be making a mistake to reject a medical marijuana bill if the Legislature sends him one. This isn’t just a case of agreement between political rivals, after all, it’s one on which there is clear consensus for the people of Wisconsin as well.
There’s clearly work to be done before either of those potential changes, or any others for that matter, are completed. That’s how an elected government goes. It takes time to bring people on board, to hash out the details and, eventually, come up with something agreeable to a majority. But that is the price of the people having a voice in government.
What we’re seeing so far is encouraging. There appears to be more willingness on all sides to look for common ground than what we’ve seen in recent sessions. There appears to be the recognition that simply running out the clock on a term in office won’t put Wisconsin in position to advance in the ways it needs to.
But, for the moment, what we see is a tentative effort at actually governing. We don’t expect it to suddenly lead to a new era in which the state’s politicians put aside all disagreements. But if it achieves even a few significant accomplishments that’s better than how the past several sessions have seemed to go.
Tackling tougher issues will take longer. Any effort to do so depends on having a foundation for real discussions, not sniping. Agreements such as what we may see emerging on medical marijuana and revenue sharing are a starting point for that kind of relationship.
Is this progress real? That’s hard to say. False dawns aren’t exactly unusual in negotiations.
For now, though, we’ll take it. And if officials actually use this as a springboard to better understanding, who knows where it could lead.