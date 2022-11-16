This week’s irritating, stop-and-start snow has been good news for one group in Wisconsin. It’s going to make it a lot easier for hunters to spot deer tracks.
A fair number of hunters have been planning for the season for weeks, if not months. They’ve been out in the woods tracking down places where deer bed down and where they find food. They’ve been stalking their quarry without weapons, readying their plans for the opening of gun season.
And now it’s here. Wisconsin’s gun season runs Nov. 19-27.
While this week’s snow will help a bit, this weekend will start the hunt off cold. We hope that means an extra layer of preparation for hunters. Saturday’s high of 19 and the overnight low into Sunday of about 2 are nothing to mess with. It might not be the coldest air of the season, but it doesn’t have to break records to pose a risk.
That goes for anyone planning to be outdoors this weekend, for that matter. Temperatures will rebound, but it’s going to be next Tuesday before we see temperatures above freezing again. In those temperatures a light breeze feels cutting, and keeping skin covered is a need for anyone outside more than a couple minutes.
Hunting in Wisconsin is a long tradition, and it’s a welcome one. Responsible hunting can control deer populations, keeping the state’s herd healthier and reducing the potential for dangerous encounters on the road.
For many hunters, the deer they bring down will go toward memorable meals with family and friends. Others will donate the meat, helping feed other families. And when hunters return to deer camps that have been used season after season there’s a renewal of tradition and ties that can stretch generations.
Hunters’ success varies year to year. The 2021 gun season was down 7.9% compared to the prior year. It still accounted for some 175,600 deer taken during the nine-day season.
Remember, 2020 was up significantly from a very low 2019 season. While officials think the number of deer available this season will be about the same as last year, it’s almost anyone’s guess how many deer hunters will actually encounter.
There are two big messages we hope hunters have received prior to heading out this year. First and foremost, be safe. Know what you’re aiming at and, just as importantly, what’s behind the deer you’re looking at. Basic gun safety should be familiar enough to experienced hunters, but newcomers should work to develop good habits. Learning how to hunt safely when you start can give you years of enjoyment in the future.
Second, know the rules. Have the proper hunting license. Register the deer you take. Hunters have to register deer before 5 p.m. the day after they recover them. Be aware of whose land you’re on and whether hunting is allowed. Few things can irritate landowners like trespassing, and nothing is worse for hunting than poachers.
Unfortunately, there will be accidents. Last year saw one fatality, a man hit in the chest when another hunter knocked over a loaded gun. Five other injuries happened, too, ranging from a man hit in the pinky when his gun discharged to a boy hit when a gun went off indoors while being unloaded.
Gun safety is paramount. Treat every gun as loaded. Check for rounds even if you think the gun is empty. Make sure the safety is on when you’re not hunting, if your gun has one. And learn basic first aid. It’s notable that most of the injuries from last season weren’t necessarily life-threatening. First aid can ensure someone who is injured gets to the hospital for treatment in good shape.
Safety goes for people who aren’t hunting, too. The next couple weekends probably aren’t the best ones for a long walk in the woods. If you must go out, be sure to wear orange so you can be easily distinguished from anything else.
If you’re heading out to hunt this year, good luck. The vast majority of hunters are responsible and respectful of the law and guidelines for safe hunting. Both the numbers and the comparatively few injuries each season reflect those facts. We’re glad to see the season’s arrival again, and we hope everyone has a safe hunt.