Friday’s paper included the first installment of a new series written by Mike Sunnucks, our company’s national features writer. It’s focused on school safety issues, and it’s well worth reading.
There are also some important points well worth making. While the question of school safety inevitably raises the specter of school shootings, much of what people think of such events isn’t necessarily accurate.
Figures are not as simple to pin down as they should be. Different groups use different criteria for what constitutes a school shooting. Some are so overly broad that they’re nearly useless. Others are so narrowly drawn that they underplay the situation. The fact that, more than two decades after the Columbine massacre, there is no national standard or trusted database is an unmitigated failure.
Gun violence in schools is not routine at the vast majority of American schools. But it is not uncommon on the national scale. The best figures we’ve been able to find suggest that only one year in the past decade had fewer than 20 deaths at American schools, and none of those years saw fewer than 35 people wounded.
Most of those incidents don’t injure many people, though. Only four events in the past decade involved five or more people killed. It is far more common to have fewer than three people hurt.
We say this not to downplay the issue, but to put it in a context people often miss. What comes to mind when people hear the words “school shooting” are the events like Columbine, Parkland and Uvalde. So, when we hear about a school shooting that involves one or two people, we create an unintended link between that event and some of the most horrific moments in recent American history. It creates a false association and obscures a true understanding.
Simply put, we as a society need a new language with which to discuss school violence. And we in the media need to be careful to specify what we’re talking about in our coverage.
We also need to remember this basic issue is far older than many think. The earliest school shooting we were able to find evidence for dates to 1853, when a Kentucky student shot and killed a school headmaster. In 1937 a 12-year-old shot and wounded his principal after a dispute, and a 14-year-old wounded another student in 1956.
What is different is the scale. Most of the earlier events involved two or fewer people injured. The turning point in the public’s mind can largely be traced to 1966, when a man sniping from a tower killed 15 people and wounded 31 at the University of Texas. Since then mass shootings, while still a decided minority of events, became more common.
There are encouraging developments to keep in mind as well. A significant number of potential tragedies have been avoided because students have stepped up and reported classmates who said they were planning a shooting or who were spotted with a gun at school. The message “see something, say something” has gotten through, and students have done precisely as instructed.
There have also been commendable efforts to improve how schools handle day-to-day events like bullying. While it is inaccurate to say every school shooter was bullied routinely, all felt that they were targeted and ostracized from their peers. It is heartening to see schools taking steps that can intervene before a sense of grievance, warranted or not, becomes a malicious plan for retaliation.
Schools walk a fine line. There’s a genuine need to prevent students from targeting peers for bullying behavior, but also room for debate about what actually constitutes such behavior. A student who strikes another clearly crosses the line, but the division between ostracizing someone and simply not wanting to be friends is a lot blurrier.
School safety is a complex issue. Future installments in the series will focus on things like student mental health and efforts to create better environments in schools. We hope they’ll improve people’s understanding of the challenge schools face.
As the new academic year begins, we hope it’s a safe and rewarding one for students, parents, teachers and administrators.