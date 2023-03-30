Gratifying as it is to see the Regency Inn & Suites saga coming to an end, it’s well worth remembering that this is still a human story and not all of those affected were part of the problems at the site.
The outcome appears to be that the hotel will be razed to make way for a large car wash. It’s not the kind of cleanup many expected when the city filed suit in 2020 to close the location permanently.
There is little question the Regency Inn & Suites has fallen far short of what most would consider well-run facilities. The number of calls to law enforcement from the address was cited in the city’s suit, and it was far beyond any other Eau Claire lodging. It has, at best, been troubled for some time.
It has also served as a refuge for people who saw nowhere else to go. Hitesh Patel, the owner, said that as of Tuesday there were 30 long-term guests. The number has dropped, something Patel linked to an agreement to help connect those people with local agencies to help with apartments and other housing.
The developments suggest that, sometime this summer, the hotel will close down for good. That led the city to take a step back on the suit. It’s still in the courts, but a trial previously scheduled to begin in June has been removed from the schedule.
That’s not the only court case involving the ownership. A prior attempt to purchase the hotel and turn it into apartments fell apart, and the prospective developer has sued Patel over money put down as part of that effort. Patel’s attorney has said in court filings that the developer actually owes Patel money.
Calling the situations messy is an understatement of some magnitude. But that’s not the concern that drives us at the moment. Our concern is how this underscores the disconnect between people in need of low-income or temporary housing and the availability of resources and living spaces.
No one can reasonably deny that homelessness is a serious challenge in the Chippewa Valley. Official counts inevitably understate the scale of the issue. Counting only the people physically on the streets misses others. Someone who bounces from one couch to another with friends and family is homeless. Others may stay off the streets by taking refuge in places like the Regency Inn & Suites. That hardly strikes us as a good option for permanency.
The yearslong boom in home values didn’t do people any favors. As people became less able to afford homes, the pressure for apartments rose. Supply and demand dictates an increase in prices when that happens. While less dramatic than the effects in the housing market, it would be naïve to think no one faced difficult decisions about where they would live as the process played out.
Eau Claire needs additional affordable housing. We may question some of the efforts to provide it, like the ill-starred transit hub/apartment building downtown, but we don’t doubt the need in the least. Anyone who does need only pass by Sojourner House in the hour or so before it opens its doors for the night.
Unfortunately, the rise in construction materials’ costs isn’t helping. It’s not unreasonable for developers to seek a profit, and when their costs rise so does the cost of the end product. Special grants and loans can help, but they only go so far.
There aren’t any easy solutions. We strongly encourage those still at the Regency Inn & Suites to tap into the assistance the city and county are offering to find new places to live. It can help.
The situation at the hotel required resolution, and closure was always likely a part of that. But we can’t lose sight of the fact real people with real concerns are being affected.