It’s no surprise the local housing market is cooling. After several years of an absurdly hot market, the pace was probably unsustainable even in a perfect scenario. The past 18 months or so have not been perfect.
Supply issues reduced the ability of builders to construct new homes. Many of the people who had considered selling their homes had already done so before this year arrived, so there were fewer people looking at such a move. The constraints led to some people who would likely have been in the market for a new home to reconsider. And all of this worked together as an effective brake on the market.
The Wisconsin Realtors Association’s May report shows some of the changes. Fewer homes were sold compared to the prior year, and fewer were listed. Prices, though, were up. While specific counties vary, every region in Wisconsin has higher prices than it did a year ago and lower sales.
Within the data, the interest rates stand out. In May 2021 the rate on a 30-year mortgage was 2.96%. This May it was up to 5.23%. That’s no surprise. We’re hearing people talk about how it’s the highest rate in the past two decades, and that’s not inaccurate. But there is some context needed.
The average 30-year mortgage interest rate since 1971 is 7.7 percent. It peaked in the early 1980s at more than 18 percent, but dipped back into single digits by the early 1990s. The general trend toward lower interest rates has, with a few brief exceptions, held since then.
So, while the rates are rising, it’s important to remember that they’re rising compared to a sustained period of low rates. People have gotten used to the lower rates. The sticker shock is real, but it’s still below what people paid for the majority of the past 50 years.
Back in April the first clear signs of a slowdown started to emerge, and we said the biggest question was whether this was a pause for the market to catch its breath or the beginning of a larger shift. It increasingly appears to be the latter. While higher interest rates appeared to be on the horizon in order to deal with inflation, we’ve since seen them begin to come into force.
The market doesn’t appear to be collapsing at this point. But it wouldn’t surprise us at all if the slowdown accelerates. There’s considerable unease about the economy, and interest rates have a major effect when you’re talking about a purchase that can run hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Let’s put that in concrete terms. The monthly payment for a $100,000 loan in 1981, at the very peak of interest rates, would have been about $1,544. That’s with a rate of 18.45%. When rates fell to 3.35 percent in 2012, the payment on a $100,000 loan fell to less than $500.
In other words, the price people pay for a new home is going to go up as interest rates rise, regardless of whether the actual asking price shifts. The increase could be substantial.
It wouldn’t be a surprise if the rising interest provides another brake for the market. Combined with the worries about the broader economy, the increasing speculation about a recession and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, and the world is in a period of considerable uncertainty.
These are all factors to bear in mind. We don’t know where things will shake out in the coming months. And not all of the predictions are for doom and gloom. Country Fest officials said this week they expect record crowds. While that attendance is hardly of the same gravity as the other issues discussed above, it is a reminder that people continue to live their lives and that not everyone is hanging on the latest word from the Federal Reserve.
We wish we had a few more answers. But our crystal ball is as cloudy as everyone else’s on what comes next. All we can say is that, increasingly, it appears the booming housing market is going to look very different in the coming months than it has in quite some time.