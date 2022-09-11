Sunday felt odd in some ways. For the first time in 21 years, the day’s big story wasn’t the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., or the hijacked plane brought down by passengers who refused to let their flight become another missile. Instead, the eyes of many were on Britain, where an era is ending.
Americans vowed never to forget the attacks even before the fires at the World Trade Center were extinguished. By and large, that vow has been kept. The site remains hallowed ground. The annual memorials in New York are, appropriately, places where political leaders step out of the spotlight in favor of those whose connections to events are much stronger.
The attacks claimed 2,977 lives. The four planes carried 265 people. Another 2,606 died in the World Trade Center and the surrounding area. The Pentagon attack killed 125. The toll included 343 firefighters and 72 law enforcement officers. Those killed came from more than 90 countries.
Terrible as it was, the numbers could have been far worse. Remember, initial estimates suggested there might have been more than 6,000 killed. The fact those numbers were so far off was one of the day’s few mercies.
The world is a different place. That would be true of any event more than two decades in the past, but this feels especially acute. The wars the United States fought in the wake of the attacks are over. Those who planned and carried out the attacks are dead, unmourned by all but a few fanatics. But the world continues to wrestle with the continuing repercussions of what began as a beautiful fall day.
The responses have never been uncomplicated. The shock virtually everyone felt in the minutes and hours after the planes hit, as we watched the towers fall and the Pentagon burn, was just the start. Division came, as it seems to do all too often, swiftly.
With more than two decades’ hindsight, we can see how events unfolded more clearly. There were disagreements on both the military and political responses. In too many cases the just anger against those who had attacked was redirected against American Muslims who bore no responsibility for them. Anger and outrage were indeed appropriate responses, but they were all too often misdirected.
That’s not the whole story, though. We can also see the good, as people across the country rallied to support those who lost loved ones in the attacks. We can recall the lines to donate blood and the genuinely heartfelt messages left on banners. The spontaneous instinct to help, to support, was part of the response, too.
The response was as imperfect as we are. It couldn’t have been otherwise, because the response was a manifestation of the American character, complex and conflicting as it always is.
There was an interview with a European official shortly after the attacks. He was asked what he thought would happen next. The response was that he wouldn’t be surprised if Americans rebuilt the towers as quickly as they could. That’s not, of course, what happened. But the sentiment wasn’t so very far off. He knew that little focuses Americans as quickly as being knocked down and that the response was likely to be somewhat in-your-face. The fact the new 1 World Trade Center stands 1,776 feet tall proves the There is no good argument against remembrance. Doing so would be a dishonor, unworthy of those who died and those who worked for so many more months to recover the wreckage so rebuilding would be possible. Remembrance is necessary.
How that takes place is an evolving question. There are fewer public ceremonies across the country than there were on the first anniversary. The ceremonies at the sites of the attacks have taken on their own rituals, their own traditions. That shouldn’t surprise anyone.
The question is not whether to join in an event locally or travel to New York or Washington, D.C. It’s how we’ll choose to remember in our hometowns, in our lives as the memories fade. Nearly 100 million Americans, a figure approaching one third of the overall population were born after Sept. 11, 2001.
How will we convey why a date they didn’t see means so much to the rest of us?