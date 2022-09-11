Sunday felt odd in some ways. For the first time in 21 years, the day’s big story wasn’t the terrorist attacks on New York and Washington, D.C., or the hijacked plane brought down by passengers who refused to let their flight become another missile. Instead, the eyes of many were on Britain, where an era is ending.

Americans vowed never to forget the attacks even before the fires at the World Trade Center were extinguished. By and large, that vow has been kept. The site remains hallowed ground. The annual memorials in New York are, appropriately, places where political leaders step out of the spotlight in favor of those whose connections to events are much stronger.