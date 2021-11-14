Last week was Veterans Day, a day on which the nation thanks those who once served in our nation’s armed forces. On Sunday the Associated Press released an article about how we’re failing those who are currently in uniform.
The article cited Feeding America, an organization that helps coordinate hundreds of food banks, saying “as many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families.”
We’d take issue with the article, which you can read in today’s paper, calling the situation “a hidden crisis.” It’s only hidden if you haven’t bothered to pay attention. Anyone who knows much about food pantries or the military knows that the resources near bases of any size serve more than their share of military families.
The precise numbers are hard to pin down. There isn’t much formal research on the subject, which isn’t all that surprising. The armed forces have never been much good at allowing examination of embarrassing information, and this is something that officials should well be embarrassed by.
Feeding America said the problem is focused on junior enlisted members with families. Comparatively low pay isn’t a surprise. That’s the way it is in many industries for those who are just starting their careers. But most of those employment challenges don’t come along with the frequent moves that characterize military families. And that helps restrict the ability of spouses to achieve seniority at their own careers.
Even the basic solutions available to most people having trouble making ends meet aren’t always options. There’s a truly weird restriction in the 2008 Food and Nutrition Act that counts the military’s basic housing allowance for families living off-base as income, disqualifying many military families who need assistance.
That’s the first place Congress can start in addressing the problem. There can be no question that this is an unintended consequence of the law. No member of Congress would consider a measure that actively harms members of the military as a savvy political move. Fixing such a measure, on the other hand, most assuredly is.
There are multiple problems with the current situation. First, we have to think the lack of support on such a fundamental issue contributes to attrition in the ranks. If you have a choice between feeding your family with a civilian job and struggling in the military, which do you think a young parent is going to choose? Calling that a choice stretches the definition of the word.
A willingness to lose trained service members because their families would prefer to eat than not is an absurd stance. There’s no justification for it.
When people know that entering the military could compromise their abilities as providers, they’re much less likely to enlist. So this situation not only contributes to people leaving, it also gives people pause when they might otherwise enter the ranks. Such a concern inevitably means some otherwise excellent recruits turn elsewhere.
Here’s why both are unacceptable. The reality is that the United States faces serious challenges from both nations and non-state actors. The military is essential to ensuring those challenges can be met. How essential? Consider the theory known as Thucydides’s Trap.
The theory holds that rising powers and established powers inevitably face conflict, but that armed conflict can be avoided. A few years back the Harvard Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs studies cases in which a rising regional or world power challenged an extant power over the past 500 years. They found 16 such incidents. Three-quarters of those cases led to war.
Such rivalries, which now must include China’s rise and the United States’ existing power in the Pacific, can lead to war in astonishingly short times. When Archduke Franz Ferdinand was assassinated in June 1914, few foresaw World War I as a result. Within weeks the armies were marching. Sudden crises may not be the rule, but there are too many examples in history to discount the possibility.
The necessity of a military capable of responding to an armed challenge is clear. The fact so many members of the military face challenges with such a basic necessity as food threatens that capability. Thus those challenges must be resolved.
Congress must act. The Pentagon must do so as well, establishing just how widespread this problem is so that it may be addressed swiftly and efficiently.
Putting on our nation’s uniforms always means sacrifice. But a child’s empty stomach shouldn’t be one of them.