The biggest story of last week on our website might surprise people. It wasn’t anything to do with the pandemic or efforts to slow its spread. It didn’t involve the return of students to the classroom.
It was about deer poaching.
The story about an Augusta man’s sentencing as part of a group that poached at least 20 deer two years ago drew more attention than any of the others, and it wasn’t close. Our system shows it with more than three times the pageviews of any other story for the week, enough to land it in the top 10 for the year.
The response is a reminder of the importance area residents place on outdoor activities. Wisconsin is blessed with resources that go far beyond what many places can offer. And that shows in the activities people in our state enjoy.
Hunting and fishing are clearly popular. So are the trails that allow people to walk along our rivers and take out snowmobiles in the winter. This is a gorgeous state, and people respond by embracing opportunities to see it.
Those activities bring responsibility, too, and that’s the issue with the poaching case. The timing of this sentencing is a reminder as we approach the fall hunting seasons that there are rules that must be followed.
The regulations that constrain hunting, fishing and other outdoor activities aren’t there to take fun away from those who wish to participate. They’re in place to protect both people and the resources we share. Most who head out with a fishing pole or a hunting rifle understand that. They know the guidelines help ensure the state’s resources are used well, rather than being wasted and ruined.
Archery and crossbow season picks up later this month for deer. Bear and turkey seasons get going, too. For those planning to take their best shots this fall, a quick review of the regulations might not be a bad idea.
The place of hunting in society has changed over the past century or so. People in Wisconsin are less dependent on hunting for survival these days, though some certainly use the meat to supplement what they consume. Today, it’s more about the opportunity to get out and enjoy nature. It’s a chance to step away from the electronics and rush of daily life and slow down.
Many people have stories about the times they were taken out to hunt with parents or grandparents. Those memories help bind families together and create an appreciation for our natural resources that simply cannot be gained from staring at a screen. The smells, the feel of the woods, everything comes together in a way that can’t be duplicated.
Those opportunities depend on people following the rules, though. Hunting regulations protect animals and people alike. When followed, they ensure hunters are not putting others in danger by shooting too close to a road or building. They help guarantee that enough animals are left to keep populations healthy. That, in turn, means people can look forward to hunting seasons for years to come.
The sentencing last week wasn’t something to celebrate, but it does show that there are consequences for those who choose to violate the laws in place regarding hunting. It shows that the state is serious about protecting those resources, and that’s to be applauded.
It wouldn’t disappoint us at all if this case winds up being the last time the law needs to be invoked to punish poaching. That’s not likely, though. There will always be a few who think they can take more than what is allowed, and do it in ways that are prohibited. That’s why we didn’t use the word hunter in this editorial to describe the man who was sentenced. What he was doing wasn’t hunting.
We hope those hunters who do follow the law and hunt responsibly have a good season. We wish them success and safety in the coming seasons. And may they help preserve the resources that have so much value for all of us.