Much of the attention paid to Hurricane Ida’s landfall last week focused on the storm’s impressive winds. That was understandable. The top sustained winds were about 150 mph, just a little below Category 5 strength.
But what people learned as the storm moved north was something those along the Gulf Coast have long known about tropical systems: the rain is often the bigger problem.
It’s not hard to find previous examples. Hurricane Katrina, which struck Louisiana exactly 16 years before Ida, was devastating. But it wasn’t generally the wind that did the damage. Rain, combined with the storm surge, did. The same can be said of “superstorm” Sandy, which officially lost its tropical status shortly before inundating the northeast.
Of the 60-plus deaths caused by Ida in the United States, most were in the northeast. While the toll could still rise, at least 41 people died in New York and New Jersey. That includes people who were trapped in basement apartments when flooding overwhelmed cities’ ability to drain it away safely.
There’s no question that Ida was a very unusual event. Cities don’t plan for more than three inches of rain per hour. Nor, frankly, should most do so. Such rates are very rare and the cost involved in securing urban areas, which are generally covered in pavement and concrete rather than more permeable soil, is astronomical.
What should be done is preparation based on how to warn and protect people, and that’s not just a lesson for the northeast.
When people think about evacuations in the face of a major storm they typically consider escaping the worst of winds or the storm surge. That’s not unreasonable. Those are the most immediate threats. But perhaps we also need to think in terms of vertical evacuations and having contingency plans for making sure people know to get out of low-lying areas or vulnerable housing.
There are far fewer basement apartments in the Chippewa Valley than there are in New York City, and we don’t have subway lines to flood. But everyone knows what spots can see street flooding when rains pick up. We know where we may have to find alternative routes.
That basic knowledge is replicated in virtually every community. As technology develops, it should become easier for forecasters to model when vulnerable areas are at risk for flooding. That, in turn, should allow organizations like the National Weather Service to improve alerts so they can work to alert those who are in locations prone to dangerous flooding.
Weather forecasts aren’t perfect, as everyone knows. And an approach like what we’d like to see probably awaits better small-scale forecasting before becoming useful. But that doesn’t mean some of the basic groundwork couldn’t be laid now, with continuing efforts to gather data on where people live and what localized sites might benefit from specific alerts during future events. That same information will likely identify places with infrastructure needs as well.
The improvements over the past decades have been impressive. Seven-day outlooks, which once were little better than tossing darts at a board, now have accuracy comparable to three-day forecasts from a couple generations ago. Even longer forecasts can give a reasonable idea of what is likely to happen, though they’re not quite precise enough to plan around.
That means major storms are rarely a surprise. In cases like hurricanes, coastal areas generally know the likely path several days in advance. While improvements in education are still needed (being outside the projected path of a hurricane’s eye is a very different thing than being outside of its effects, for example) there is little excuse for being caught sleeping.
And remember, even things we take for granted now were considered cutting edge not so long ago. What is widely considered the first tornado warning was made at Tinker Air Force Base on March 25, 1948.
The improvements made following Hurricane Katrina saved lives. Improvements after Ida can do the same. If we remember that those improvements don’t just have to apply to areas along the coasts, we can all become a bit safer.