Eau Claire’s City Council is getting closer to a return to in-person meetings, something many other area bodies have already done. It’s a big step, something it hasn’t done routinely since March 2020.
Most council members have already returned to City Hall. The move, while welcome, isn’t coming without some concern. Specifically, the council has struggled to weigh how, or whether, to allow public attendance.
Our stance is simple: if council members are gathered in person, the public must be allowed to observe in person.
We understand the council’s concern about COVID. The numbers are heading in the wrong direction, driven by the spread of the Delta variant. And breakthrough cases, while rare, are a concern even for those who have been fully vaccinated.
The online meetings that became standard for most bodies after the pandemic began spreading rapidly in 2020 were a reasonable step. Basic governmental responsibilities had to continue. Bills still had to be paid. Road work and construction projects had to move forward. Virtual meetings provided the best option for ensuring a degree of safety and functionality.
The online participation of the council and the public wasn’t ideal from an open meetings perspective. But at least the council members faced the same fundamental restrictions as everyone else. Clandestine communications during the meeting remained possible, but were considerably more difficult.
That would not be the case if council members gather at City Hall and exclude the public. The members may gather with the best of intentions. They may have no plan to hide discussions during the meeting. But, inevitably, the temptation to hold a side conversation outside of the public’s ability to observe exists.
That’s not a major concern most of the time with in-person meetings. When people are present it is a relatively simple matter to see who is talking to who. If the public is allowed only virtual access it is restricted to what the cameras show. It would be a simple matter, either intentionally or by error, to prevent people from ever becoming aware that side conversations are taking place.
Remember, the outcome is the critical thing here. If the public is unable to observe important discussion a violation of the government’s responsibility to ensure public access to meetings occurs. And it happens regardless of whether officials meant for it to take place.
Open meetings and records are an issue on which we simply can’t budge. When we attend council meetings or similar sessions involving the county or school board, we do so in the public’s place. We are afforded no legal privileges that do not apply to the general public. We act as witnesses for the taxpayers and the community.
Our concern here is that the council previously discussed a potential solution to this same issue. In July, interim City Manager Dave Solberg said it was “physically impossible” to hold in-person meetings at City Hall and maintain recommended distancing between attendees. He was concerned that the practical limit of two or three people would violate the spirit of Wisconsin’s open meetings law.
That discussion included the possibility of moving council meetings to a larger space that could accommodate people without sacrificing the distances officials believe are needed. The idea of the council moving temporarily isn’t even new. It shifted to the county’s board room when City Hall was being remodeled. It would be far more preferable for the council to follow a similar path in this case. The larger county board room has space for the council and about 30 people from the public. That should suffice the vast majority of the time.
Again, the council members’ concerns are understandable. The question of how to accommodate the public at their sessions is a reasonable one to ask in these circumstances, and examining all potential options is not inherently an attempt to do an end run around the law.
But we cannot avoid the reality that it is difficult, perhaps impossible, for a governmental body to meet its responsibilities when it excludes the public from direct observation. We do not believe such a move is on solid legal ground. Neither is it a good idea from a public relations standpoint. In an era in which public trust in institutions is historically low, it is folly to invite the kind of suspicion that would inevitably follow the public’s exclusion.
The council has better options. We hope they take them.