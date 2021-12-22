Events over the past several weeks have left us wondering when elected officials decided that refusal to follow the law was a badge of pride rather than a bad decision.
In truth, this isn’t particularly new. Andrew Jackson’s refusal to heed a U.S. Supreme Court ruling resulted in the Trail of Tears removal of thousands of Native Americans from their homelands. It was clearly an act out of sync with the constitutional exercise of governmental power and remains a stain on Jackson’s legacy.
More recent examples are coming in from far more than one rogue official. Multiple people have refused to comply with subpoenas from a congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol. Last week Josh Kaul proclaimed he would refuse to enforce a state ban on abortion if the high court overturns Roe v. Wade.
The incidents are not perfect parallels. But all point to a seemingly growing belief that individuals can nullify legal requirements simply because they don’t want to comply. That is a fundamentally dangerous stance to take in a society that depends heavily on rule of law.
It’s not as if those making these decisions don’t have other options. But they don’t want to take them. Appearing before a congressional committee and taking the fifth isn’t the presentation people want. Congressional committees have a long history of asking uncomfortable questions, and it’s far easier to risk sanction while claiming to be a target of political persecution than be faced with those queries.
Likewise, it’s simpler to announce you won’t enforce a law you disagree with rather than engage in the hard work of getting the law changed.
But let’s think this through for a minute. Does anyone reasonably think that the average person wouldn’t face an arrest warrant or a contempt citation immediately for refusing to comply with a subpoena? Does anyone really think announcing that they won’t obey a law absolves them of the consequences following through with that announcement may carry?
None of these cases fits the tradition of civil disobedience. This is grandstanding, a bet that there will be few consequences — if any.
Those who have taken part in civil disobedience and protests, notably the civil rights movement, had a far different take on their actions. They knew full well that there would be consequences. That reality formed a central part of their thinking. It was an unavoidable awareness for those who chose to defy unjust laws, and they did not seek to avoid the consequences of their actions.
One of the seminal pieces of writing from that period underscores the point. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., wrote one of his best-known pieces, “Letter from a Birmingham Jail,” while facing the consequences of his actions.
King contended that the price of disobedience was worth the trouble to end Jim Crow and ensure equal status under the law. He and others like him knew the price. They weighed it carefully. They acted not cloaked in the comforting fiction that they would face no penalty, but in the awareness that the cost could be very high indeed.
One of the remarkable things about our nation in contrast to most of those in the historical record is the fact we have legitimate avenues through which we can protest when we believe the actions of our government are unjust. The actions we see being taken today don’t honor that distinctive heritage. They demean it.
The genius of our country’s establishment is that those who created it were perfectly aware of its imperfection. And, rather than try to craft immutable codes that would be unchangeable in generations to come, they built in the means to alter them. That approach extends even to the Constitution itself, the foundational text of our system.
There remain plenty of reasons for concern about our country. But undermining the basic rule of law will not further the purpose of creating a more perfect union. It can only erode. It is a destructive act.
It matters not whether the harm is being done by Republicans, Democrats, or those with no clear ideology. And we cannot condone such actions, regardless of political affiliation. Wrong, simply put, remains wrong.