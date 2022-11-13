Saturday’s resignation of Chris Magnus, the former head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was the right move and should signal a reset of the federal government’s attention to events along the nation’s southern border.
Magnus was reportedly told to resign or face being fired, possibly by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He had been on the job less than a year. That seems to us to be symptomatic of an administration whose policies seem to have been little other than “not Trump,” for the past two years.
The wild vacillations in U.S. border policy, from former President Donald Trump’s singular focus on a wall to the Biden administration’s lack of focus on anything, aren’t helping the situation. The past couple years have seen a shift at the border, with increasing numbers of migrants arriving from Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua.
The migration from Cuba isn’t a particular shock. The United States has long acted as a de facto pressure release valve, with opponents of the island’s communist regime fully aware they can find safe haven here if they can make the crossing. Increasingly, those efforts have shifted to using third countries, rather than risk the oceanic trip to Florida.
The pace of migrants attempting crossings at the border has increased markedly during Biden’s administration. The fiscal year ending Sept. 30 saw 2.38 million stops at the border, up more than a third compared to the prior year and double the highest level during the Trump administration.
While there’s little doubt that a president’s individual policies do indeed play a role in attempts at illegal entry to the United States, there can also be little doubt that the border policies of the past several administrations have been little more than failures. While numbers dropped during Trump’s years, they didn’t end and his wall was never constructed. The numbers during the Biden administration have, as noted, risen sharply. And neither he nor former President Barack Obama made the border a particular focus.
The fact this is viewed through the lens of presidential policy raises a key point in all of this: where the heck is Congress? Policy is not the same thing as law, and Congress has shown an inability to do much more than whine and moan about illegal immigration.
The last time an administration properly put the ball in Congress’ court, investing political capital in an effort to truly change things, was during the George W. Bush administration. Congress flubbed that, refusing to act, and has remained inert ever since.
With the Senate in Democratic hands after the midterm elections, the House in Republican hands, and neither chamber possessed of a majority of any great size, it’s a fair bet the inaction will continue. Both parties seem to have far more interest in pointing fingers than on doing anything.
Look for a moment at what that inaction has done to the discussion. Immigration was, for the better part of the 20th century, celebrated as a way in which the United States welcomed new Americans. It was seen as the continuation of a long tradition in which our nation was enriched by people whose backgrounds might have been different, but shared a commitment to the dream that America meant freedom.
Today the very term immigration is seemingly poisoned. A very vocal portion of one party seeks to shut off the tap entirely, with restrictions tighter than any since the days preceding World War II. A less vocal but equally extreme portion of the other party decries border controls in most forms.
We doubt either extreme represents much of what most of the nation wants. What we need isn’t a radical from the far left or far right, but a functioning government that can actually make progress toward some sort of solution. Right now, though, neither party’s leadership is showing the slightest interest in reining in their radicals and guiding negotiations.
There’s an old saying that if you’re not part of the solution you’re part of the problem. Congressional leadership isn’t part of the solution right now.
The current generation of Congressional leaders has failed. It’s time for new leadership in both parties and in both chambers. And we hope members will remember that when they convene in January.