Saturday’s resignation of Chris Magnus, the former head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, was the right move and should signal a reset of the federal government’s attention to events along the nation’s southern border.

Magnus was reportedly told to resign or face being fired, possibly by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. He had been on the job less than a year. That seems to us to be symptomatic of an administration whose policies seem to have been little other than “not Trump,” for the past two years.